Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Blasts Shehnaaz for Running After Sidharth Shukla Despite Insults

Post Sidharth and Asim's big fight, the former and Shehnaaz have developed a strong bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill for having no self-respect. The actress called out the Punjabi singer for running after Sidharth Shukla despite being insulted by him repeatedly.

In a recent episode of the show, the elite club members – Sidharth, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz were given an opportunity to save one nominated contestant from elimination. Sidharth fought with Rashami and Asim and saved Paras Chhabra in the immunity task.

Following which, a heated argument broke out between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who was upset over his decision of choosing Paras over her. She told him that he never supported her in the game. On hearing this, Sidharth got angry and started calling her names.

Unaffected by Sidharth's derogatory comment, Shehnaaz was seen cheering him up.

Seeing the whole episode, Gauahar wrote on twitter, “First time agree with sidhharth when he asked shehnaaz, self respect nahi hai kya ??? He asked her to F-off , called her Gandh(dirt), said teri jaisi again .... n she still runs after .... sad for her no more!” (sic)

Post Sidharth and Asim's big fight, the former and Shehnaaz have developed a strong bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

