Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Blasts Shehnaaz for Running After Sidharth Shukla Despite Insults
Post Sidharth and Asim's big fight, the former and Shehnaaz have developed a strong bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Image: Instagram
Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill for having no self-respect. The actress called out the Punjabi singer for running after Sidharth Shukla despite being insulted by him repeatedly.
In a recent episode of the show, the elite club members – Sidharth, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz were given an opportunity to save one nominated contestant from elimination. Sidharth fought with Rashami and Asim and saved Paras Chhabra in the immunity task.
Following which, a heated argument broke out between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who was upset over his decision of choosing Paras over her. She told him that he never supported her in the game. On hearing this, Sidharth got angry and started calling her names.
Unaffected by Sidharth's derogatory comment, Shehnaaz was seen cheering him up.
Seeing the whole episode, Gauahar wrote on twitter, “First time agree with sidhharth when he asked shehnaaz, self respect nahi hai kya ??? He asked her to F-off , called her Gandh(dirt), said teri jaisi again .... n she still runs after .... sad for her no more!” (sic)
First time agree with sidhharth when he asked shehnaaz, self respect nahi hai kya ??? He asked her to F off , called her Gandh(dirt) , said teri jaisi again .... n she still runs after .... sad for her no more ! ♀️— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 9, 2020
Post Sidharth and Asim's big fight, the former and Shehnaaz have developed a strong bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Trailer Success Bash Is A Thing Because Baaghi 3 Team Celebrated It
- Doing a Frighten: Innocent Doggo Swallows Owner's Engagement Ring But Vet Saves the Day
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title