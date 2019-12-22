Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth Engage in Twitter Spat Over Sidharth-Asim Fight

From hurling abuses, questioning characters to demeaning the housemates, the contestants have stooped down to many levels in Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been best of friends in the initial weeks, however, the two strong contenders of the season turned foe and since then the rage between them has seldom found an outlet and the two have engaged in both physical and verbal violence.

Similar incidents happened this week too. Sidharth, who is currently suffering from typhoid was found in multiple arguments with Asim and other housemates.

In last episode, Arhaan Khan and Asim lose their calm and blasts for Sidharth disrespecting Rashami. While it seems normal at first, Rashami throws tea on Sidharth while arguing, while Arhaan, Asim and Sidharth get physically violent and push each other.

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth came in support of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and tweeted, "After seeing today s episode i just hate Asim..Itna ganda game..Even after knowing Shukla is so unwell they r just provoking him for their fuken game..I know ab Asim ke log mere peeche padenge but u know what i give a damn @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidManiaEverywhere (sic)."

Disagreeing with her, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan came in support of Asim and replied back tweeting, "If it’s about typhoid, then behave appropriately na, all the energy in the world to fight, all the energy to abuse, all the energy to attack back all in the house, yaar, nami kab dikhaoge??? I empathise with someone sick, but it should be seen in the behaviour too! Yaar! (sic)."

Their discussion continued for more time and Sambhavna pointed out how everybody in the house is there to play the game but targeting one person is wrong. Whereas Gauahar pointed out how everybody inside the house is playing a dirty game.

In between their discussion, one of the fans tweeted some derogatory remark against Sambhavna, Gauahar at once came in support of the actress saying, it's a discussion and negativity should be kept out it.

