Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Paras Chhabra for His Comments

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Paras Chhabra has been termed chauvinist by actress Gauahar Khan. In a series of tweets, Gauahar slammed the contestant.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Paras Chhabra for His Comments
Gauahar Khan (L), Paras Chhabra

Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 is full of drama and action, with new arguments emerging every day. After Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made up post their violent fight in the show, another contestant Paras Chhabra has hogged the limelight this week for his remarks on the show.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Calls Sidharth Shukla a 'Very Good Person'

The incident unraveled when Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Chhabra were the last three surviving contenders during the latest captaincy task. At the end, Mahira Sharma had Chhabra’ photo, Riaz had Rashami’s and Chhabra was holding Riaz’s photo. When Riaz told Chhabra to set his photo on fire and throw him out of the captaincy race, the latter responded by saying that he would prefer to compete with a man, insinuating that Rashami, being a woman, is not worth his competition. However, soon after this comment, an argument started.

Post his stern remarks, Chhabra has been subjugated to extreme criticisms. He has been termed chauvinist by former Big Boss winner and actress Gauahar Khan. In a series of tweets, Gauahar slammed the contestant.

She wrote, “What a chauvinist! Paras! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls!”

In another tweet, she added, “Excuse me what sense does it make?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras! He could (have) saved himself by burning Asims’ photo.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram