Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Paras Chhabra for His Comments

Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 is full of drama and action, with new arguments emerging every day. After Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made up post their violent fight in the show, another contestant Paras Chhabra has hogged the limelight this week for his remarks on the show.

The incident unraveled when Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Chhabra were the last three surviving contenders during the latest captaincy task. At the end, Mahira Sharma had Chhabra’ photo, Riaz had Rashami’s and Chhabra was holding Riaz’s photo. When Riaz told Chhabra to set his photo on fire and throw him out of the captaincy race, the latter responded by saying that he would prefer to compete with a man, insinuating that Rashami, being a woman, is not worth his competition. However, soon after this comment, an argument started.

Post his stern remarks, Chhabra has been subjugated to extreme criticisms. He has been termed chauvinist by former Big Boss winner and actress Gauahar Khan. In a series of tweets, Gauahar slammed the contestant.

She wrote, “What a chauvinist! Paras! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls!”

What a chauvinist! Paras ! Ladkiyon se competition karne se darr lagta hai ????? Aur baaki ladkiyan Chuppppp ????? Waah ! I’m glad Asim stood up n said don’t underestimate Girls ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2020

In another tweet, she added, “Excuse me what sense does it make?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras! He could (have) saved himself by burning Asims’ photo.”

Excuse me what sense does it make ?? Person who was responsible for not taking the captaincy task ahead was solely paras !He could saved himself by burning asims photo, but when u concentrate on someone else’s loss uve lost the battle !He desperately wanted rashmi out! #ItnaDarr — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2020

