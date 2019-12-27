Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father

In a series of Instagram videos, Gauahar Khan shared her opinion on a scuffle between friends turned foe Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Gauahar Khan Official channel

Actor Gauahar Khan, who won the seventh season of the controversial reality show is an ardent follower of the current season. She watches the show diligently and often shares her views on social media.

Recently, in a series of Instagram videos, she shared her opinion on a scuffle between friends turned foe, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

The latter had abused Asim's father in s recent captaincy task. Slamming Sidharth, Gauahar said she wishes Bigg Boss sends Asim's father inside the house so Sidharth can face him. She explained that she wants to watch Sidharth’s reaction when he faces the man he has been abusing for no reason at all.

She also tweeted about the incident.

While she criticised Sidharth for abusing the housemates, she mentioned that she finds him adorable with Shehnaz Gill and called their banter cute.

Apart from that, she reprimanded Asim's behaviour too. “I like Asim for his patience. He is playing his own game and even he has committed many mistakes. He has also abused people but you cannot ignore a person’s good or bad side. I think Sidharth is a strong contender, but a lot of his mannerisms appear to be wrong. So please keep your abuses to yourself). Enjoy Bigg Boss,” Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

