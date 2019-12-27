Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father

Actor Gauahar Khan, who won the seventh season of the controversial reality show is an ardent follower of the current season. She watches the show diligently and often shares her views on social media.

Recently, in a series of Instagram videos, she shared her opinion on a scuffle between friends turned foe, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

The latter had abused Asim's father in s recent captaincy task. Slamming Sidharth, Gauahar said she wishes Bigg Boss sends Asim's father inside the house so Sidharth can face him. She explained that she wants to watch Sidharth’s reaction when he faces the man he has been abusing for no reason at all.

She also tweeted about the incident.

Phir se gharwaalon pe Gaali! Yaar sanchalak khada hai , usmein kya problem hai , itne danke ki chot pe , jaa tere gharwaalon ko di gaali ! Waah waah waah!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 apni battle lado yaar, families ko akela chodh do ! 🙏🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 25, 2019

While she criticised Sidharth for abusing the housemates, she mentioned that she finds him adorable with Shehnaz Gill and called their banter cute.

Apart from that, she reprimanded Asim's behaviour too. “I like Asim for his patience. He is playing his own game and even he has committed many mistakes. He has also abused people but you cannot ignore a person’s good or bad side. I think Sidharth is a strong contender, but a lot of his mannerisms appear to be wrong. So please keep your abuses to yourself). Enjoy Bigg Boss,” Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

