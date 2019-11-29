Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Supports Asim Riaz After Paras Chhabra Takes Dig At His Financial Status

Paras' behavior did not go down well not only with the housemates but also social media users, including celebrities.

IANS

Updated:November 29, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Supports Asim Riaz After Paras Chhabra Takes Dig At His Financial Status
Paras' behavior did not go down well not only with the housemates but also social media users, including celebrities.

#WeareproudofYouAsim has been trending on Twitter after Asim Riaz and Paras Chabbra's fight during the last episode. In the episode, Paras was seen commenting on Asim's look and his financial status, calling him 'PG mein rehne wala'.

While reacting to Paras' demeaning remarks, Asim chose to stay calm. Paras' behavior did not go down well not only with the housemates but also social media users, including celebrities.

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to lend her support towards Asim by putting a yellow heart emoji after Asim's name in her tweet.

Even, actor Gautam Gulati, who won Bigg Boss 8, showed his support towards Asim. "Asim's hands in his pocket lol... I completely understand. Asim aaj khel gaya," Gautam wrote.

Condemning Paras' behavior, actress Sambhavna Seth tweeted: "Paras has gone overboard today..Even he knew he was talking all shit with Asim..sabke saath khelte khelte aaj khud ke lagg gaye."

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram