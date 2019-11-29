Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Supports Asim Riaz After Paras Chhabra Takes Dig At His Financial Status

#WeareproudofYouAsim has been trending on Twitter after Asim Riaz and Paras Chabbra's fight during the last episode. In the episode, Paras was seen commenting on Asim's look and his financial status, calling him 'PG mein rehne wala'.

While reacting to Paras' demeaning remarks, Asim chose to stay calm. Paras' behavior did not go down well not only with the housemates but also social media users, including celebrities.

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to lend her support towards Asim by putting a yellow heart emoji after Asim's name in her tweet.

Asim — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 27, 2019

Even, actor Gautam Gulati, who won Bigg Boss 8, showed his support towards Asim. "Asim's hands in his pocket lol... I completely understand. Asim aaj khel gaya," Gautam wrote.

#screensharinglevel paras ke Deewar ke dialogues ‍♂️ And asim,s hands in his pocket lol I completely understand Asim आज खेल गया — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) November 28, 2019

Condemning Paras' behavior, actress Sambhavna Seth tweeted: "Paras has gone overboard today..Even he knew he was talking all shit with Asim..sabke saath khelte khelte aaj khud ke lagg gaye."

Paras has gone overboard today..Even he knew he was talking all shit with Asim..sabke saath khelte khelte aaj khud ke lagg gaye @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) November 28, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV.

