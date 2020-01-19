Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati, Karan Grover Advise Contestants

A string of popular names like Gautam Gulati, Karan Singh Grover, Himanshi Khurana and Vindu Dara Singh will be seen entering the 'Bigg Boss 13' house to give some advice to the contestants of the reality show.

IANS

January 19, 2020

Aarti Karan Singh Grover



In the promo clip shared on the official Twitter page of Bigg Boss, Karan is seen entering the house. He is then seen talking to Aarti Singh.

In the video, he is heard telling Aarti in Hindi: "...You have made us very very proud... Even if God or devil comes in front of you, do not change..."

Vindu, a former contestant of Bigg Boss, enters later and is seen telling contestant Paras Chhabra: "150 romeos died and then you were born... Mahira and you have become Bunty and Babli... but remember one thing Akankasha (Paras's girlfriend) is watching."

In another promo video, contestant Shehnaaz Gill is seen getting over excited as she watches one of her favourite celebrities Gautam entering the house.

After she is allowed move, she showers Gautam with kisses and tight hugs.

Announcing he will be on Bigg Boss 13, Gautam shared his views for Shehnaaz Gill and tweeted, "#shehnaaz next level girl I swear This Epi is going to be super entertaining for all."

