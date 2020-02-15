Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif to Shake a Leg with Top 5 Contestants

This season of Bigg Boss has left no stone unturned to keep up with the anticipation of the viewers. The big day and the last innings of this four and a half month journey finally arrives as the Bigg Boss 13 finale airs on Saturday evening. The nail biting is still on as the excitement of knowing the winner is no less than an intense cricket match.

Read: Rohit Shetty to Appear in Bigg Boss 13 Finale

An action packed entertaining night will take the viewers on fun ride of extravaganza. Adding the cricket ka tadka and setting the pitch on fire for the starry night cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif graced the sets of Bigg Boss finale. Promoting their Road Safety World Series for a greater cause of spreading awareness on road safety, the legends of cricket will once again pick up their armours and hit the pitch with all their expertise and will be seen playing cricket again. The league will telecast on COLORS Cineplex and VOOT.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santok Singh Calls the Show 'Rigged'

This series is going to be a complete viewers delight as they will get to witness all their favourite cricket in action on field again. But one reason that Harbhajan and Mohammad Kaif gave to the viewers to stay glued to their TV screens for the Bigg Boss’ finale is by playing an over of cricket with the megastar host Salman Khan.

The Bollywood’s robinhood takes control of the bat as Harbhajan and Mohammad bat. Harbhajan and Mohammad, when asked, both had one name of their favourite contestant, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. With special permission from the host, the two sportsmen then entered the house with dhol and mithai to congratulate Shehnaaz for her wedding. Harbhajan also narrates a punjabi ‘boli’ for and they break into bhangra dance as they shake a leg with the top 5 contestants.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.