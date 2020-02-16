Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla Beats Asim Riaz To Become The Ultimate Winner

With his passionate involvement during the tasks, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the most entertaining candidate of the season.

News18.com

Updated:February 16, 2020, 12:39 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla Beats Asim Riaz To Become The Ultimate Winner
After four and half months of being locked up inside, Sidharth Shukla has finally emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor bagged the trophy along with a cash prize.

With his involvement during the tasks, he emerged as the most entertaining candidate of the season. Also, he has been very loyal in his friendships with other housemates. For example, his bonding with Shehnaaz Gill received a lot of love from the viewers. In fact, their fans trended #sidnaz on twitter.

Initially, Sidharth also treated Asim Riaz as his brother but soon friends turned foes inside the Bigg Boss house.

His history with inmate Rashami Desai helped him grab eyeballs on the show.  For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Rashami were part of Color's show Dil Se Dil Tak. The two reportedly had a fight on the set and it continued even after she left the show.

One of the most memorable moments from Sidharth's journey was when his mother came on the show as a part of family week.

The top six finalists - Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz, Rashami, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra were asked to choose between the money bag and trophy. Paras chose the money bag, which had 10 lakh and left the show.

From the remaining five contestants, Arti was the first to be eliminated from the show followed by Rashami. Leaving Sidharth, Asim and Shehnaaz as top three contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

