Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai's Sensuous Dance Leaves Netizens Amused

It seems the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will offer a lot of surprise elements. A promo video of rivals Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's dance performance on the Ang laga de song from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is proof of the fact.

The video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which one can see Rashami and Sidharth cosying up to each other. Not only this, they even recreated their famous 'chai' fight while dancing. The two were colour-coordinated in white.

After seeing the teaser of Sidharth and Rashami's grand finale performance, netizens went gaga over it.

"Rashami looking hot on screen! She is lit... She making sid look good," a user commented.

Another one wrote: "They look so hot together."

Apart from Rashami and Sidharth, other finalists, including Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen shaking a leg in the finale.

