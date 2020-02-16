Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla Wins the Show, Asim Riaz Hearts
Paras Chhabra walks away with Rs 10 lakh, Arti Singh becomes first to get eliminated from the show followed by Rashami Desai.
Paras Chhabra walks away with Rs 10 lakh, Arti Singh becomes first to get eliminated from the show followed by Rashami Desai.
The Grand Finale night of Bigg Boss Season 13 was an extravagant event filled with starry grandeur, spectacular performances and endless entertainment.
All six finalists -- Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill -- were offered the amount to quit the game before the announcement of the winner of the show. Contestants were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer. And it was Paras who decided to pocket the money and walk out of the house.
With special permission from the host, the two sportsmen Harbhajan and Mohammad Kaif then entered the house with dhol and mithai to congratulate Shehnaaz for her wedding. Harbhajan also narrates a punjabi ‘boli’ for and they break into bhangra dance as they shake a leg with the top 5 contestants.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/bigg-boss-13-grand-finale-harbhajan-singh-mohammad-kaif-to-shake-a-leg-with-top-5-contestants-2502203.html
After Paras Chhabra, actress Arti Singh is the latest contestant to be evicted from the finals round of Bigg Boss 13. She was competing against Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz inside the house to claim the trophy. Her mother entered the house to take her out.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/bigg-boss-13-grand-finale-sidharth-shukla-rashami-desais-sensuous-dance-leaves-netizens-amused-2502297.html
Apart from eliminating Rashami Desai from the Bigg Boss 13 race, Rohit was also seen promoting his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/rohit-shetty-to-appear-in-bigg-boss-13-finale-2502121.html
On third position, Shehnaaz Gill gets eliminated from the show. Leaving friends turned foes - Sidharth and Asim in the race for the trophy.
https://www.news18.com/news/movies/bigg-boss-13-finale-salman-khan-and-the-finalists-gear-up-for-the-gala-night-2502225.html
After announcing Shehnaaz eviction, show's host Salman Khan opens voting lines for 15 minutes. Sidharth Shukla finally emerges as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor bagged the trophy along with a cash prize.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India Asks Pakistan Not to Let 'Unauthorised' Indian Team Use National Flag in Final
- Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale
- Pep Guardiola Leaving? Fans Think So After Manchester City Get 2-season European Ban
- Amazon, Flipkart Challenge India's New Tax on Online Sellers
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers