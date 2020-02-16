Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla Wins the Show, Asim Riaz Hearts

The Grand Finale night of Bigg Boss Season 13 was an extravagant event filled with starry grandeur, spectacular performances and endless entertainment.

All six finalists -- Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill -- were offered the amount to quit the game before the announcement of the winner of the show. Contestants were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer. And it was Paras who decided to pocket the money and walk out of the house.

With special permission from the host, the two sportsmen Harbhajan and Mohammad Kaif then entered the house with dhol and mithai to congratulate Shehnaaz for her wedding. Harbhajan also narrates a punjabi ‘boli’ for and they break into bhangra dance as they shake a leg with the top 5 contestants.

After Paras Chhabra, actress Arti Singh is the latest contestant to be evicted from the finals round of Bigg Boss 13. She was competing against Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz inside the house to claim the trophy. Her mother entered the house to take her out.

Apart from eliminating Rashami Desai from the Bigg Boss 13 race, Rohit was also seen promoting his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

On third position, Shehnaaz Gill gets eliminated from the show. Leaving friends turned foes - Sidharth and Asim in the race for the trophy.

After announcing Shehnaaz eviction, show's host Salman Khan opens voting lines for 15 minutes. Sidharth Shukla finally emerges as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor bagged the trophy along with a cash prize.

