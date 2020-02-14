Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Winner to Take Home Rs 1 Crore, Double from Last Season

Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, will have its grand finale on Saturday, February 15. The reality show that has been entertaining people for over 130 days will finally come to an end.

Bigg Boss 13 finale will see contestants Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Asim Riaz competing for the glittering trophy that has initials ‘BB’ on it.

According to entertainment portal TellyChakkar, the winning prize money of Bigg Boss 13 has been doubled to Rs 1 crore. This means whoever will win the reality show will take home Rs 1 crore, up from Rs 50 lakh -- the winning amount of Bigg Boss 12.

The winner of Bigg Boss 12, Dipika Kakar took home Rs 30 lakh after contestant Deepak Thakur chose to opt-out of the show, leaving the house with Rs 20 lakh from the winning amount.

Bigg Boss 13 finale will be aired on Colors TV from 9 pm onwards. In the mid-week eviction of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Mahira Sharma left the house.

The current season of the reality show has witnessed a lot of ups and downs. Many a times, host Salman Khan lost his cool over the behaviour of contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

