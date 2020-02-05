Bigg Boss 13: Has Himanshi Khurana Damaged Asim Riaz's Plans in the Show?

Becoming a couple and a hashtag after a stint inside the Bigg boss house is not a big deal. But Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s tale is extraordinary since the beginning. While fans and viewers waited for their reunion after Himanshi’s re-entry, things went completely awry for both--the viewers and the lover boy Asim.

Himanshi had entered the show as a wild card. Soon after, Asim confessed his feelings about her. While Asim’s flirting did not go well with Himanshi in the beginning, she started seeing through his true care and concern with or without the tasks. This all came despite Asim being aware of Himanshi’s 9-year-old relationship outside the house with a guy named ‘Chow’, who she was supposedly going to get married to after the show.

Viewers, however had already started trending #Asimanshi by then. Unaware of this, Himanshi and Asim too formed a close bond, while Himanshi maintained them as ‘friends.’ Fans outside already saw this as one step ahead for Asim to end up with his love. However, destiny seemed to have other plans.

Post Himanshi’s eviction, she started supporting Asim by tweeting for him and posting their pictures together during the show and sharing the hashtag trends. She also announced that she had broken up with her beau (on mutual grounds) and was supporting Asim wholeheartedly. But when Himanshi was finally given the chance to go inside the house and confess her love and support for Asim, things took a different turn.

While Asim went down on his knee to confess his love and even went ahead and proposed to her as soon as she entered, Himanshi chose to keep ignoring him with 'shayaris' and calling herself Asim’s ‘Lady Luck.’

Later, during a conversation with Rashami Desai, she said that she found the proposal very ‘filmy’. Rashami too told her that she could see how Asim felt strongly for her and she did not.

Himanshi’s contrasting stand inside and outside the house became different to such a point where viewers started to felt bad for the Kashmiri model. During her re-entry, Himanshi tried her best to clear off her controversy with another Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently going strong inside the house and has earned a huge fandom now.

But what about the real deal Himanshi came in for? The recurring argument she would present was that she wanted to be sure about the relationship when the show ends, which makes us scratch our heads about her intentions.

On Asim’s part, receiving a bashing from Salman Khan and being held responsible for Himanshi’s breakup outside the house, made him rush into the proposal. The viewers could only sympathise with him. On top of that, she didn't do what she was supposed to do inside the house, and made Asim a weak candidate in front of other connections.

This girl #HimanshiKhurran totly ruined #asim game!! She is playing with his emotions. Feeling BAD for #asim he is in love. And Creatives why did u select this Confused girl!! Image creation ki jagah apne sath sath subki destroy kar rahi hai!!#BB13 & well done #Rashmi 👏👏 https://t.co/uTNrh6szqa — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) January 31, 2020

#HimanshiKhurana was so desperate to send message to Asim through Parag earlier. Now she came back as Asim ‘ connection she is saying National TV pe ye sab nahi karna. To national Tv pe message kyun send karwaya tha. Wait kar leti Asim ke bahar ane Ka #BB13 @BiggBoss — Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) January 30, 2020

Ex contestant Kamal R Khan, who had been a supported for Himanshi in the beginning to tweeted against her:

My observation about #HimanshiKhurana! 1) She just wants publicity 2) She doesn’t love #Asim 3) She is a pure career girl 4) She wants to enter in Bollywood at any cost. 5) She is very big dramebaaz! 6) She is 90% fake! 7) she is 2 years elder than Asim. 8) she loves only fame! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 31, 2020

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan pointed out how Asim was looking like a ‘bloody fool’ by running behind her, when she clearly looked disinterested. Asim took a stand on this for himself as he said ‘Ab ho gaya pyaar toh kya kare’ (I love her now, what can I do?), Himanshi kept mum here too! It was only after Salman scolded Himanshi that she accepted her love for Asim. But instead of being happy, fans felt sorry. Here is what some had to say about Himanshi:

#HimanshiKhurana has entered the house to support #AsimRiaz or to clear her personal matters ? I can only see tweets saying ‘kya himanshi apna dukhda rone aai hai ?’ #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 31, 2020

Look at #HimanshiKhurana how can she change their statement abt marriage so soon😵#Chuslet said 1000 times I love u..she is not answering Ghar se. Kuch door Nikalte hi👇. Chalte hi👇#DostoKaDostSid pic.twitter.com/G4iyTJJUCD — Sidharth Bigg Boss 13 Winner💥 (@aakash994) January 29, 2020

Look at #HimanshiKhurana how can she change their statement abt marriage so soon😵#Chuslet said 1000 times I love u..she is not answering Ghar se. Kuch door Nikalte hi👇. Chalte hi👇#DostoKaDostSid pic.twitter.com/G4iyTJJUCD — Sidharth Bigg Boss 13 Winner💥 (@aakash994) January 29, 2020

Fan polls also suggest that Himanshi only ruined Asim’s game by blowing her own trumpet, at a crucial time where finales were approaching and Asim required a motivation to stay focused. In Monday’s episode, all the connections of the house bid adieu to the contestants. Asim also apologised to Himanshi for the rushed proposal and promised to take things slow. And now, Himanshi is receiving flak on the social media for being an ‘opportunist’, as she continues to share tweets and pictures with #AsiManshi.

I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life 😒 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 3, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.