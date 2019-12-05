Bigg Boss 13: Has Paras Chhabra been Evicted from the House?
In a new promo, Shehnaz Gill, another participant in this season, is seen crying inconsolably after Bigg Boss announces Paras' name for elimination.
Image of Paras Chhabra, courtesy of Instagram
Paras Chhabra, who has been a popular name on Bigg Boss this year, has been evicted from the house, as per the new promo. Now, fans are curious to know what happened which led to his eviction.
In the promo, Shehnaz Gill, another participant in this season, is seen crying inconsolably after Bigg Boss announces Paras' name for elimination. Paras even hug all the other contestants as he walks out of the house. The promo came in as a shock for many fans as Paras has been a strong contestant.
Kya #ShehnaazGill aaj kahegi apni dil ki baat? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/YQyTeqSHKh— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 5, 2019
As per a report by The Times of India, it turns out that the TV actor has injured his finger during a task in the Bigg Boss house. So, to get it treated, Paras is stepping out of the house for a minor surgery and will return soon on the show.
For the eliminations this week, Paras hasn't been nominated by house captain Siddharth Shukla. Their hostility towards each other is one of the most interesting elements this season. Apart from Siddharth, however, Paras has maintained a good rapport with other housemates, including Shehnaaz, Mahira, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rashami Desai.
The 12th season of Bigg Boss started in September this year, with Salman Khan hosting the show for the ninth time.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panipat Vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Battle: Who'll be the Winner? Trade Analysts Weigh In
- This 'Marine Cemetery' in Kerala is Dedicated to Aquatic Life Killed By Plastic Pollution
- 'Wanderlust', 'Woke' and 'Travel' Are the Most Commonly Used Words on Tinder India
- Instagram Will Verify How Old The New Users Are, But Age is Just a Number
- Reliance Jio New All In One Plans Are Priced Rs 129 Onwards: All The Details