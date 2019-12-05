Bigg Boss 13: Has Paras Chhabra been Evicted from the House?

Paras Chhabra, who has been a popular name on Bigg Boss this year, has been evicted from the house, as per the new promo. Now, fans are curious to know what happened which led to his eviction.

In the promo, Shehnaz Gill, another participant in this season, is seen crying inconsolably after Bigg Boss announces Paras' name for elimination. Paras even hug all the other contestants as he walks out of the house. The promo came in as a shock for many fans as Paras has been a strong contestant.

As per a report by The Times of India, it turns out that the TV actor has injured his finger during a task in the Bigg Boss house. So, to get it treated, Paras is stepping out of the house for a minor surgery and will return soon on the show.

For the eliminations this week, Paras hasn't been nominated by house captain Siddharth Shukla. Their hostility towards each other is one of the most interesting elements this season. Apart from Siddharth, however, Paras has maintained a good rapport with other housemates, including Shehnaaz, Mahira, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rashami Desai.

The 12th season of Bigg Boss started in September this year, with Salman Khan hosting the show for the ninth time.

