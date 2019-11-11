Bigg Boss 13: Here's the Reality Behind Tehseen Poonawalla's Surprising Eviction
There were reports that Tehseen Ponawalla, who was a wild card entry, got evicted because of some urgent personal work.
credits- Tehseen instagram
The latest Bigg Boss eviction came as surprise for many. Social activist Tehseen Ponawalla, who made an entry into the house as wild card, got evicted in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, reports suggest that he wasn’t voted out but had to leave due to work emergency.
According to a Pinkvilla report, organisers of the show received a call from Tehnseen’s lawyers for an urgent issue concerning Tehseen. This caused his untimely eviction from show, despite being in the buzz for his stint and fights inside the house.
As per a source quote in the same report, "Tehseen at present is busy with contractual formalities and shall shortly issue his official statement before heading back to Delhi tonight."
When News18 contacted Tehseen to inquire about the same, he said, “I have been evicted and I consider it on the basis of votes.” On further asking about work related issues being the reason, he said, “Yes, I have some pending work outside, which I will soon catch up with but it has nothing to do with the eviction.”
The latest season of Bigg Boss is in its final phase where wild card entries are making life tough for the original participants. However, there are no clear cut leaders yet.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BCCI Plans Significant Changes to Key Lodha Reforms at AGM on December 1
- Viral Video Shows Man Playing 'Fetch' Rugby With Beluga Whale in Ocean
- 'Mexican Walking Fish' Regenerates its Face with a Working Eye after Losing it to Fungal Infection
- Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium Before Final Whistle after Being Substituted
- WhatsApp Rivals Signal or Telegram Can Also be Hacked And You Should be Worried