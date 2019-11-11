Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Here's the Reality Behind Tehseen Poonawalla's Surprising Eviction

There were reports that Tehseen Ponawalla, who was a wild card entry, got evicted because of some urgent personal work.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Here's the Reality Behind Tehseen Poonawalla's Surprising Eviction
The latest Bigg Boss eviction came as surprise for many. Social activist Tehseen Ponawalla, who made an entry into the house as wild card, got evicted in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, reports suggest that he wasn’t voted out but had to leave due to work emergency.

According to a Pinkvilla report, organisers of the show received a call from Tehnseen’s lawyers for an urgent issue concerning Tehseen. This caused his untimely eviction from show, despite being in the buzz for his stint and fights inside the house.

As per  a source quote in the same report, "Tehseen at present is busy with contractual formalities and shall shortly issue his official statement before heading back to Delhi tonight."

When News18 contacted Tehseen to inquire about the same, he said, “I have been evicted and I consider it on the basis of votes.” On further asking about work related issues being the reason, he said, “Yes, I have some pending work outside, which I will soon catch up with but it has nothing to do with the eviction.”

The latest season of Bigg Boss is in its final phase where wild card entries are making life tough for the original participants. However, there are no clear cut leaders yet.

