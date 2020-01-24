Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Asim Riaz is a Really Tough Competition for Sidharth Shukla
Among the current contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have emerged as the two most popular contestants of the season, thanks to their daily dose of drama and high voltage fights.
Image: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla/Twitter
Bigg Boss 13 has narrowed down to nine contestants from the original count of 22 participants. The remaining contestants on the show are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami Desai and Shefali Jariwala.
Among the current contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have emerged as the two most popular contestants of the season. Thanks to their daily dose of drama and high voltage fights.
Sidharth is a very popular face on television and enjoys a huge fan following. On the other hand, Asim Riaz wasn't a well-known face before his participation in Bigg Boss 13. But he has now became a household name.
Sidharth has been working in the acting industry for a decade now and has many celebrity friends supporting him from outside. On the other hand, Asim did not have many celebrities supporting him in the game until now. Many celebrities have come in his support too lately.
When the TV actor and Kashmiri model were best friends inside the Bigg Boss house, their friendship was most talked about. However, events took an ugly turn and the two best friends turned enemies. Now their enmity is also making a lot of noise.
From being a less-known face to winning hearts with his stint on the show, Asim is giving Sidharth a tough competition.
If Sidharth is known for his fight with co-contestant Rashami Desai. Then, Asim is known for his friendship with the latter. Both are very similar in terms of aggressiveness or taking a stand for their friends inside the Bigg Boss house. Similarly, if Sidharth's bond with Shehnaz is the talk of the season, so is Asim's one-sided love for Himanshi Khurana.
From Akshay Khanna to Karan Singh Grover and Bigg Boss 7 and Bigg Boss 8 winners Gauahar Khan and Guatam Gulati are rooting for Asim's victory in the game.
#Asim💪✅ — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 21, 2020
Everyone is good in the house in their own ways
But I am rooting for @imrealasim #AsimRiaz #biggboss13 ✌
— Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) January 16, 2020
#IStandByAsim always — Akshaye Khanna (@AkshayeOfficial) January 19, 2020
Bohat sahi bola mahira , chaar log ek taraf aur asim Riaz ek taraf !
— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 21, 2020
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ola Passenger Calls Out Driver for Calling Him 'Anti-National', Gets Trolled
- Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Remo D'Souza's Dance Film Might Wash Off Varun Dhawan's Kalank
- Pullela Gopichand Admits Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Need to Buck Up, Not Worried About PV Sindhu
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World
- Amazon Echo Auto Review: Alexa Steps Out of Your Home And Is Liking The Long Drives