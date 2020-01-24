Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Asim Riaz is a Really Tough Competition for Sidharth Shukla

Among the current contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have emerged as the two most popular contestants of the season, thanks to their daily dose of drama and high voltage fights.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Asim Riaz is a Really Tough Competition for Sidharth Shukla
Image: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla/Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 has narrowed down to nine contestants from the original count of 22 participants. The remaining contestants on the show are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami Desai and Shefali Jariwala.

Among the current contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have emerged as the two most popular contestants of the season. Thanks to their daily dose of drama and high voltage fights.

Sidharth is a very popular face on television and enjoys a huge fan following. On the other hand, Asim Riaz wasn't a well-known face before his participation in Bigg Boss 13. But he has now became a household name.

Sidharth has been working in the acting industry for a decade now and has many celebrity friends supporting him from outside. On the other hand, Asim did not have many celebrities supporting him in the game until now. Many celebrities have come in his support too lately.

When the TV actor and Kashmiri model were best friends inside the Bigg Boss house, their friendship was most talked about. However, events took an ugly turn and the two best friends turned enemies. Now their enmity is also making a lot of noise.

From being a less-known face to winning hearts with his stint on the show, Asim is giving Sidharth a tough competition.

If Sidharth is known for his fight with co-contestant Rashami Desai. Then, Asim is known for his friendship with the latter. Both are very similar in terms of aggressiveness or taking a stand for their friends inside the Bigg Boss house. Similarly, if Sidharth's bond with Shehnaz is the talk of the season, so is Asim's one-sided love for Himanshi Khurana.

From Akshay Khanna to Karan Singh Grover and Bigg Boss 7 and Bigg Boss 8 winners Gauahar Khan and Guatam Gulati are rooting for Asim's victory in the game.

Who do you think will win?

Sidharth Shukla

Asim Riaz

