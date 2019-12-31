Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Asim Riaz is the Strongest Contender to Win This Season

Asim Riaz might fight a lot with the housemates but also supports them when needed. However, he has emerged as one of the strongest contenders this season.

News18.com

December 31, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Asim Riaz is the Strongest Contender to Win This Season
Asim Riaz might fight a lot with the housemates but also supports them when needed. However, he has emerged as one of the strongest contenders this season.

Bigg Boss 13 gambled only on celebrities for TRPs as no commoners were taken inside the house unlike some previous seasons. As the show is proceeding towards its finale, the viewers have started getting a better picture of who could win this season.

Among the current contestants, model Asim Riaz, who wasn't a well-known face before his participation in Bigg Boss 13, has now become a household name and is one of the most loved contestants.

Thanks to his involvement in the tasks, he has emerged as one of the most entertaining candidates this season. Also, he is being loved for his playing style. Show's host, superstar Salman Khan, has also praised him for his honesty on the show.

Recently, #UnstoppableAsim was trending on Twitter and Asim Riaz fans has reportedly created history as the trend crossed 1 million in number of tweets. Due to the successful trend, Asim Riaz has become the first contestant after Shilpa Shinde in the history of Bigg Boss who was trending with 1 million tweets.

Initially, he was seen with his co-contestant Sidharth Shukla and the two treated each other as brothers but events took an unexpected turn and now the two best friends have turned enemies inside the house. However, they have kept things civil, and that shows how serious they are about winning the show.

Apart from this, he had a crush on his former co-contestant and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. The Kashmiri lad did everything to make her feel special while she was part of the game. But since she was in a committed relationship with someone outside the house the two decided to stay good friends.

After Himanshi was eliminated from the show, his good friend on the show Shefali Jariwala also left his side and he has been playing on his own since then.

Though sometimes he gets called out for his fights with his co-contestants, he is still the most real and entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss 13.

