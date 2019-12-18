Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Sidharth Shukla is the Strongest Contender to Win This Season

Bigg Boss 13 gambled only on celebrities for TRPs as no commoners were taken inside the house unlike some previous seasons. As the show is proceeding towards its finale, the viewers have started getting a better picture of who could win this season.

Among the current contestants, TV star Sidharth Shukla looks the most formidable. He has also got his game inside the house on point, and has gained more fans in the process.

Thanks to his involvement during the tasks, he has emerged as one of the most entertaining candidates this season. Also, he has been very loyal in his friendhips with other housemates. For example, his bonding with Shehnaaz Gill has received a lot of love from the viewers.

In fact, their fans trended #sidnaz on twitter. The two can be seen sharing a very loving and caring bond inside the house.

In the initial days, he was seen with contestant Asim Riaz and the two treated each other as brothers but events took an unexpected turn and now the two best-friend have turned enemies in the house. However, they have kept things civil, and that shows how serious they are about winning the show.

Another interesting thing about Shukla is the way he has handled his relationship with Rashami Desai. The two often get indulged in war of words but also share an amazing chemistry.

Recently, the actor had fallen ill and instead of resting in his bed he was seen taking active part in every task until he had to get admitted in the hospital. Now that he is back in the game his fans can’t keep calm.

Although he has often been called out for his aggressive behaviour towards co-contestants and has been punished twice by Bigg Boss for the same, he is still the most loved contestant of Bigg Boss 13.

Do you think he will win the show?

