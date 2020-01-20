Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaz Gill For Her Break Up

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana blames Shehnaz Gill for creating rift between she and her boyfriend. Apparently, the former’s 9 year old relationship has ended post her eviction from the reality show.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Himanshi said, “She (Shehnaz) poisoned my boyfriend’s elder brother’s mind. She told him a lot of false things about me. The brother discussed all that with my boyfriend. This disturbed my equation with Wirk no end. And let me also tell you that it created a rift between the two brothers.”

Himanshi and Shehnaz are both associated with Punjabi cinema. They are also said to be bitter rivals.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, show’s host Salman Khan had held contestant Asim Riaz responsible for Himanshi’s break-up. He said that when he knew that the Punjabi singer was already in a relationship with someone outside the house he should have not expressed his love to her. However, Himanshi has said that her relationship was going through a rough patch even before she entered the show and blames Shehnaz for ruining it.

Will clear everything don’t be so insensitive..Asim par koi blame nahi ayega I promise..I know he’s upset .....rishta mera bhi tuta hai dono tough situation me hai ....kisi ki koi galti nahi hai ...but Asim fans needs to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikr hai — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Meanwhile, as Asim was very depressed about Himanshi’s exit from the show and her getting married to her long-time boyfriend. The latter sent him a message via Shefali Jariwala's husband inside Bigg Boss house that she is waiting for him outside and not getting married to her boyfriend.

