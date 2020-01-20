Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaz Gill For Her Break Up

Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill are both associated with Punjabi cinema. They are also said to be bitter rivals.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaz Gill For Her Break Up
Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill are both associated with Punjabi cinema. They are also said to be bitter rivals.

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana blames Shehnaz Gill for creating rift between she and her boyfriend. Apparently, the former’s 9 year old relationship has ended post her eviction from the reality show.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Himanshi said, “She (Shehnaz) poisoned my boyfriend’s elder brother’s mind. She told him a lot of false things about me. The brother discussed all that with my boyfriend. This disturbed my equation with Wirk no end. And let me also tell you that it created a rift between the two brothers.”

Himanshi and Shehnaz are both associated with Punjabi cinema. They are also said to be bitter rivals.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, show’s host Salman Khan had held contestant Asim Riaz responsible for Himanshi’s break-up. He said that when he knew that the Punjabi singer was already in a relationship with someone outside the house he should have not expressed his love to her. However, Himanshi has said that her relationship was going through a rough patch even before she entered the show and blames Shehnaz for ruining it.

Meanwhile, as Asim was very depressed about Himanshi’s exit from the show and her getting married to her long-time boyfriend. The latter sent him a message via Shefali Jariwala's husband inside Bigg Boss house that she is waiting for him outside and not getting married to her boyfriend.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram