2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Calls Her Eviction 'Planned', Says 'Things were Fixed'

After her recent eviction from 'Bigg Boss' house, Himanshi Khurana has claimed that her eviction was unfair and the makers have been saving Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra time and again.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Calls Her Eviction 'Planned', Says 'Things were Fixed'
Himanshi Khurana

Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry was the latest one get ousted from the house. Himanshi has cried foul play in the process of her eviction and says the makers have been biased.

Expressing her disappointment while talking in an interview with Times Of India, she said, "This eviction totally looked planned. From captain getting the right to nominate people, to sending Paras Chhabra outside the house for surgery when everyone knows he had got the lowest votes last week - this all looked fake and planted. After he went out, they opened the voting lines. On top of that they left everything on the housemates to take a name to get evicted, it was unfair. It was not the viewers verdict."

She further said that while she felt that she will be evicted, the process was wrong and the makers have been saving Paras and Sidharth time and again. "The way my eviction happened was unfair, had the audience taken my name I would have not felt bad. I had an intuition that it would me this time, because the way things were happening I felt I would go. But the things were fixed. Sidharth was given nomination rights, Paras were sent out. Humein bahut tarike se phasaya gaya tha taaki hum mein se koi ek jaaye.."

Himanshi also mentioned that the makers of the show have been favouring Sidharth Shukla time and again. There have been countless occasions where his aggression and provocations has not been aired, while the others have been often reprimanded over small issues.

The Jammu and Kashmir model Asim Riaz was often seen flirting with her and had expressed his feelings for her. While earlier Himanshi took it all as a part of his game plan, she gradually understood the authenticity of feelings and was all praises for him. She says, "But soon he earned my friendship and it is now a pure bond. He did a lot for me, he took care of me when I was unwell. We took a stand for each other and I will continue about friendship even in the outside world. Any girl would feel lucky, if she gets a boy like Asim."

