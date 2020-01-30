Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Confides in Asim Riaz, Says Her Ex Boyfriend Didn't Come to See Her

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 13', Himanshi bares her heart out in front of Asim as the two talk about her relationship with her boyfriend outside the house.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana shared with Asim Riaz the bad phase she went through after her eviction from the show. Himanshi had entered the show as a wild card contestant but she was soon voted out.

Himanshi, who has now re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim’s connection, reportedly tells him that she got lonely after her eviction as her long-time boyfriend stopped communicating with her. She also tells Asim that she gave her best to the relationship between them but her feelings were not met with any serious response from her boyfriend’s side.

She further tells him that she went through sleepless nights and used to stare at the roof during the entire night. Himanshi adds that she had a major emotional breakdown but her boyfriend did not come to see her. Himanshi added that her boyfriend did not even call her to inquire about her health.

Himanshi also said that she was questioned about her equation with Asim inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She said when it came to her self-respect she told herself that it is better if the relationship ends.

Asim had seemingly developed feelings for Himanshi and had confessed it to her, but as she was in a relationship the two decided to stay friends. However, as Himanshi’s nine year old relationship has now apprently ended, can love blossom between her and Asim?

