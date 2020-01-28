Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Enters House, Asim Riaz Proposes Marriage to Her

Yet another week of friends and family has commenced inside the Bigg Boss house, with evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana re-entering the sets. Her entry came as big surprise for Asim Riaz who showered her with kisses and even went down on his knees to propose marriage to her.

As per a new promo shared by the makers, the housemates were made to sit in the living area while Himanshi was inside the confession room. The TV is switched on and Vishal Singh and Asim are seen jumping in their seats on seeing Himanshi. Asim even says, “Mera dil bahar aa raha hain.”

As soon as Himanshi enters the house, Asim runs to welcome her and hugs her. The duo then moves to the garden area, where Asim goes down on his knees and tells her that he has never done this for anyone before. He then tells her, “Will you marry me?”

During Himanshi's stint inside the house, she had formed a close bond with Asim, while the latter had openly expressed his feelings for the Punjabi actress. Post her eviction, Himanshi reportedly broke up with her beau 'Chow' of nine years, with whom she was getting married to. She had been openly supporting Asim from outside the house and sharing pictures along with Asim on her social media.

Himanshi had extended her support through tweets and also stood up for him when Asim was blasted by the show's host Salman Khan for being the reason for her break up.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.