Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Is Back In The House For One More Time

Bigg Boss 13 saw several wild card contestants as well as re-entries of the wild card contestants. Now again, rumours have it that Himanshi Khurana might re-enter the show as a wild card contestant.

Himanshi, who had entered the show after mid-season eviction was soon voted out. But, during her stint on the show she developed a good bond with contestant Asim Riaz. The Kashmiri lad had a crush on her and had expressed his feelings to her. As the actress was already in a relationship with someone outside the house, the two decided to stay good friends.

Apparently, Himanshi’s 9 year old relationship with her boyfriend has ended post her eviction and the show’s host superstar Salman Khan held Asim responsible for it. However, the actress said that her relationship was going through a rough patch even before she entered the show and Asim is not be blamed for it.

According To our Sources@realhimanshi will Enter @BiggBoss as a wildCard in couple of daysRemember if she is sent Just as a guest, Show dekhne ka matlab ni ha phrBcz she will giv Asim content and Makers don't want this to happen#IStandByAsim — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 19, 2020

This will be a good time to get her on the show given to all the drama that is happening surrounding her equation with contestant Asim Riaz.

Prior, there were rumours that she will make an appearance as a guest on the show but now it is being said that she will enter as a wild card contestant and not guest.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.