Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Responds to Suicide Comment by Shehnaz Gill's Father

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana had a nasty enmity, which they hugged it out at the end of Khurana's stint in the reality show. Himanshi also tweeted in support of Shehnaz after leaving the house and it looked like all is well between the two. However, with a recent interview after the Family Week, Shehnaz Gill's father Santok Singh might have caused trouble after he blamed Khurana for his daughter's negative mental health.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Santok Singh had said that Shehnaz started losing out on work because of Himanshi.

“After the fight with Himanshi whenever Shehnaz got work, Himanshi used to call up the directors and producers and started filling their ears against Shehnaz. She stopped getting work. Himanshi destroyed her career. It was good that Shehnaz did not give up and started singing. She got popular in singing," he said.

"I feel if someone else would have been in Shehnaz's place that person would have committed suicide. She used to get hate mail and messages on social media. Out of 100 comments, she used to get 90 vulgar comments. It was all done by Himanshi's PR team. Shehnaz did not give up and continued working. The entire Punjab Industry has boycotted Shehnaz and used to hate her,” he further added.

This, however, has not gone down well with Himanshi, who tweeted that Shehnaz herself had started the fight between the two. She also brought up an interview where Gill had said that she was famous only because of her fight with Khurana. “Agar apki Beti ne mere viah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyayie ki khud ki controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao. Jab ki apki beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai. App soch smj kr interview do” (If your daughter has attempted suicide because of me then I am sorry, but please also make her understand that she started the controversy and disturbed herself. Your daughter, in a Canada based interview also said that she got work because of the controversy. Please think and give interviews),” she tweeted.

Agar apki Beti ne meri viah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyaiye ki khud hi controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao . jab ki apki Beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai .app soch smj kr interview do — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Himanshi Khurana has also been in the news for her friendship with another popular contestant on the show, Asim Riaz.

