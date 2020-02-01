Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Says Arhaan Khan Is 'Very Disturbed' With Rashami Desai's Behaviour

Himanshi Khurana was seen in a conversation with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh and discussed that Arhaan had sent a message for Rashami.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 12:23 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Says Arhaan Khan Is 'Very Disturbed' With Rashami Desai's Behaviour
Himanshi Khurana was seen in a conversation with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh and discussed that Arhaan had sent a message for Rashami.

The latest promo of the reality show Bigg Boss shows Himanshi claiming that Arhaan Khan had sent a message for beau Rashami Desai, saying that he was ‘upset and disturbed’ with her. Himanshi was in a conversation with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh.

The promo opens with Himanshi saying, "Arhaan has sent a message. He asked me to tell Asim that he was true in his friendship. He wanted her to be reminded that Sidharth tore my shirt. I was not wrong in several things and she could have clarified things.If I was insulted on national television, this is where I should get my clearance as well. Why was I fighting Sidharth if she had to befriend him as soon as I came out of the house?).”

To this, Vishal responds that since Rashami is safe, she is playing a different game in the house.

In another video, Himanshi is seen discussing Asim with Rashami. Rashami is seen telling Himanshi that the way Asim is mad for her, she has not developed feelings on the same level with him.

To this Himanshi responds, “Feelings are natural, why am I being held responsible if someone developed feelings for me?”

Rashami then goes on tell her that the way she behaves with Asim, that’s how a couple would behave. Rashami also chides her for only talking about herself and what happened with her ex-beau Chao and what she truly feels has become ‘disbalanced.’

Himanshi then reveals that she has been asked by Asim’s close ones to clear out certain things before confessing anything to him. On this, Rashami again tries to convince Himanshi by saying, “Do not freindzone him. Of course you feel for him, any girl will. He is a wonderful boy.” However, Himanshi says she found Asim’s proposal very ‘filmy’.

Later, Himanshi is also seen in a conversation with Vikas Gupta in the bathroom area where the duo discuss how Asim has lost focus on the game due to his love angle and might go to crazy ends to get a clear answer from Himanshi.

