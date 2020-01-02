Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Sends Messages to Asim Riaz, Fans Wish For a Reunion

Himanshi tweeted that she has sent messages for him via two people and is hoping that those messages are delivered to him.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2020, 8:27 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Sends Messages to Asim Riaz, Fans Wish For a Reunion
Himanshi tweeted that she has sent messages for him via two people and is hoping that those messages are delivered to him.

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana has sent messages to Asim Riaz inside Bigg Boss house. The actress had entered on the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out.

After her eviction, in an interview with Hindustani Times, she said, “He (Sidharth) is very aggressive. His only agenda, if a task cannot be completed, is to hurt the opposing member. And what did he get in return? Just two weeks of nomination. That’s it. Asim faced several injuries. He had three painkillers at the same time and was also administered two injections for painkillers. The overdose of painkillers made him faint.”

Himanshi and Asim had developed a strong bond on the show. The former had a crush on her but as she was in a committed relationship with someone outside the house, the two decided to stay good friends.

When she was part of the show, the Kashmiri lad had left no opportunity to make her feel special or to support her in the game. Now that she is out of Bigg Boss she has been supporting him from outside and has also sent messages for him to make his game better.

Himanshi tweeted that she has sent messages for him via two celebrities and is hoping that those messages were delivered to him. She has not disclosed the celebrities though.

With her tweet, fans of Himanshi and Asim are expressing their wishes that the singer should personally deliver her messages to him inside the house.

