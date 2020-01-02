Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Sends Messages to Asim Riaz, Fans Wish For a Reunion

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana has sent messages to Asim Riaz inside Bigg Boss house. The actress had entered on the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out.

After her eviction, in an interview with Hindustani Times, she said, “He (Sidharth) is very aggressive. His only agenda, if a task cannot be completed, is to hurt the opposing member. And what did he get in return? Just two weeks of nomination. That’s it. Asim faced several injuries. He had three painkillers at the same time and was also administered two injections for painkillers. The overdose of painkillers made him faint.”

Himanshi and Asim had developed a strong bond on the show. The former had a crush on her but as she was in a committed relationship with someone outside the house, the two decided to stay good friends.

When she was part of the show, the Kashmiri lad had left no opportunity to make her feel special or to support her in the game. Now that she is out of Bigg Boss she has been supporting him from outside and has also sent messages for him to make his game better.

Himanshi tweeted that she has sent messages for him via two celebrities and is hoping that those messages were delivered to him. She has not disclosed the celebrities though.

Do celebrities k haath msg bhijvaya hai Asim k lie ☺️ — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 31, 2019

With her tweet, fans of Himanshi and Asim are expressing their wishes that the singer should personally deliver her messages to him inside the house.

Celebrities ka to pata nahi aap @realumarriaz ko msg dena vo definitely bata denge asim ko par aap khud aa kar hi msg doge to bahut hi acha lage ga #AsiManshi fans ko — Rajput Hitesh (@RajputHitesh7) December 31, 2019

Shit i have only hope u go on family week To meet asim but now it break my heart 💔💔💔💔 We missed #AsiManshi 😓 — purnima Singhal 🔥Aag Bhot Hai🔥 (@purnima2355) December 31, 2019

