1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana’s Mother Opens up on Her Daughter and Asim Riaz’s Special Bond

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz seems to be completely smitten with Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurrana as the former is seemingly protective of her on the show. However, Himanshi has always stuck to her point that she is committed and is in a 9-year-old long relationship.

News18.com

Updated:November 28, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
The growing fondness between Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz inside the Bigg Boss house has got their fans excited. Kashmiri model Riaz seems to be completely smitten with Himanshi, who is from Punjab, and the former is seemingly protective of her on the show.

In fact, due to all the attention and love that Asim is showering on Himanshi, other housemates have started telling Riaz that he is in love with her. Even Himanshi seems to be very fond of Riaz and the two are very close to one another. Nonetheless, Himanshi has always stuck to her point that she is committed and is in a 9-year-old long relationship.

Now, TimesofIndia.com spoke to Himanshi’s mother about the two, to which she said, “Asim is a very good boy. I think it is part of his game strategy, after all, it is a show for entertainment let's not forget that. Till last week we saw that Rashami and Sidharth were at loggerheads, but now they are pally with each other. It is a game show, I don't think anyone should take it seriously. Nobody knows the future, kal kaun kahan hoga kisko pata... It is for entertainment (sic)."

She further said that, "Life is very unpredictable, so I don't know what lies ahead. But I am happy that Himanshi has got a genuine friend inside. Asim is a very good person and I can't comment future mein kya hoga."

As Himanshi celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, Riaz could not stop complimenting her. He even went on to add that Himanshi is the most beautiful person seen on TV.

