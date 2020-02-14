Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's Reaction After John Cena, Paris Hilton Started Following Her on Twitter

WWE wrestler John Cena has started following former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana on Twitter, leaving the Punjabi actress-model elated.

Taking to Instagram, Himanshi shared a screenshot of John Cena's Twitter bio and wrote, "This is second time, pehle Paris Hilton or ye mujhe ab pata laga. My favourite WWE star following me on Twitter and Asim (Riaz) ko bhi".

John Cena had shared the picture of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, which went viral. Rooting for Riaz, the WWE wrestler had also posted another picture of him and wrote, "#AsimRiazForTheWin.. Change my mind".

Himanshi and Riaz developed a close bond on Bigg Boss 13 and started dating. The Punjabi actress-model was eliminated from the show a few weeks ago, while Riaz is contesting for winning the Bigg Boss trophy.

During her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Himanshi locked horns with Shehnaz Gill on several occasions. Things started to turn ugly after Shehnaz criticised Himanshi's single I Like It. Later, Himanshi alleged that Shehnaz uttered derogatory remarks about her parents, which offended her. Shehnaz, on the other hand, alleged that Himanshi made comments about her “character”, after she gave her views on Himanshi’s single.

In Bigg Boss’s Thursday episode, Mahira Sharma was eliminated from the show, becoming the last one to be evicted. With her elimination, there are six contenders in the race for the trophy. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra have made it to the finale, which is on February 15.

