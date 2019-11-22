Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana and Shehnaz Gill Lock Horns During Captaincy Task

Himanshi and Shehnaz are both associated with Punjabi cinema. They are also said to be bitter rivals.

November 22, 2019
With the ongoing fight between former best friends in the house - Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz - a new fight has erupted between Himanshi Khurrana and Shehnaz Gill.

In the upcoming episode, Sidharth, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi and Shehnaz will be seen fighting against each other for the captain's spot. While, Hindustani Bhau gets angry and leaves the task, Shehnaz gets disqualified and Sidharth moves the frame, making it uneasy for Himanshi to hold it.

While Himanshi complains of getting hurt by Sidharth in the captaincy task, Shehnaz tells her that everyone's watching. Soon, it turns into an ugly fight between the two. Himanshi pushes her, saying, "Don't talk to me. Don't come near me."

This further fuels the fight between Sidharth and Asim. The latter fights for his friend Himanshi and asks Shefali, who is judging the task, to take a right decision.

Himanshi and Shehnaz are both associated with Punjabi cinema. They are also said to be bitter rivals. Earlier, Himanshi had revealed how Shehnaz had made fun of her song and also abused her parents in a live video.

Since Himanshi's entry as a wild card contestant on the show the two have been avoiding each other. But maybe now fans will finally get to see some fireworks between the old rivals.

Meanwhile, the contestants nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house are Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Khesari Lal.

