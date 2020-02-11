Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana on Cloud Nine As John Cena Follows Her and Asim on Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Himanshi Khurrana, who recently went back to the show as Asim Riaz's connection, recently announced on Instagram that international celebrities Paris Hilton and John Cena followed her on Twitter. WWE wrestler turned actor also followed Asim, who is one of the strongest contenders in the show.

"This is second time pehle Paris Hilton or Ye mujhe ab pta lga. my fvrt wwe star following me on Twitter . n Asim ko bhi @johncena @asimriaz77.official (This is the second time after Paris Hilton, and I found out about it now. My favourite WWE star is following me and Asim on Twitter)," she wrote, along with a screenshot of Cena's profile.

Check out the picture below:

To provide some context, John Cena took Indian twitter by storm when he posted a picture of Asim Riaz without a caption on his Instagram. The wrestler who is known to be a prankster on social media made people think that posting Asim's picture did not necessarily mean that he watched Bigg Boss 13 or knew the model. However, he took to Instagram again to post another picture with the text "#AsimRiazForTheWin Change My Mind."

Check out the pictures below:

Bigg Boss 13's finale will be held on February 15, 2019.

