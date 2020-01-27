Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Set to Enter the House Again as Asim Riaz's Family Member
Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana is said to re-enter Bigg Boss house as Asim Riaz's family member and is said to explain her recent breakup with her fiance.
Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana is said to re-enter Bigg Boss house as Asim Riaz's family member and is said to explain her recent breakup with her fiance.
Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana has been making more noise outside the house than she made inside. Her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Chow has got her fans excited and they want her to go forward with her equation with Asim Riaz who has playing strongly. She will be entering the house as part of a family special in the house.
A Spotboye report suggests that Himanshi will be entering the house with family members of other contestants. The list includes Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaz, Mahira Sharma’s brother Akash. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta will be entering the house one more time and will back up Sidharth. He will also try to mend up things between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. The family members are said to have a four days stay and are said to participate in the tasks.
Himanshi is expected to clarify the real reason behind her break-up with her long-time boyfriend and profess love for Asim.
In an earlier episode, show’s host Salman Khan had blamed Asim for Himanshi’s breakup. Himanshi later reacted to it by tweeting about the same and expressing her disappointment. In one of her tweets, she wrote, "No one has right to judge my personal life ....it’s me who’s going thru this........... na asim galt hai na chao na main situation hi aisi hai..... aisa sabki zindgi me up down ata hai bus hmara logo k sahmne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai."
Something is not right.......... 😑😑
— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 20, 2020
No one has right to judge my personal life ....it’s me who’s going thru this........... na asim galt hai na chao na main situation hi aisi hai..... aisa sabki zindgi me up down ata hai bus hmara logo k sahmne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai.........
— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 20, 2020
Although Himanshi had a short stint inside the house, she has been following the show post her eviction and is actively tweeting in support of Asim.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web Also? Here's How to Enable it on Chrome, Firefox And Opera
- Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas Has the Best Response to Fans Pointing Out What Was Stuck in His Teeth
- Republic Day 2020: 2,471 People Take 'Plank Challenge' In Mumbai, Create Guinness World Record
- Jio and Snapchat Launch 10-second Creative Challenge And Jio’s Got Talent Lens for Snap
- Padma Shri Oinam Bembem Devi Used to Change Her Name to Play With Boys When She Was Young