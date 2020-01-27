Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Set to Enter the House Again as Asim Riaz's Family Member

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana is said to re-enter Bigg Boss house as Asim Riaz's family member and is said to explain her recent breakup with her fiance.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Set to Enter the House Again as Asim Riaz's Family Member
Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana is said to re-enter Bigg Boss house as Asim Riaz's family member and is said to explain her recent breakup with her fiance.

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana has been making more noise outside the house than she made inside. Her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Chow has got her fans excited and they want her to go forward with her equation with Asim Riaz who has playing strongly. She will be entering the house as part of a family special in the house.

A Spotboye report suggests that Himanshi will be entering the house with family members of other contestants. The list includes Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaz, Mahira Sharma’s brother Akash. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta will be entering the house one more time and will back up Sidharth. He will also try to mend up things between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. The family members are said to have a four days stay and are said to participate in the tasks.

Himanshi is expected to clarify the real reason behind her break-up with her long-time boyfriend and profess love for Asim.

In an earlier episode, show’s host Salman Khan had blamed Asim for Himanshi’s breakup. Himanshi later reacted to it by tweeting about the same and expressing her disappointment. In one of her tweets, she wrote, "No one has right to judge my personal life ....it’s me who’s going thru this........... na asim galt hai na chao na main situation hi aisi hai..... aisa sabki zindgi me up down ata hai bus hmara logo k sahmne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai."

Although Himanshi had a short stint inside the house, she has been following the show post her eviction and is actively tweeting in support of Asim.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram