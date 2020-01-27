Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Set to Enter the House Again as Asim Riaz's Family Member

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana has been making more noise outside the house than she made inside. Her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Chow has got her fans excited and they want her to go forward with her equation with Asim Riaz who has playing strongly. She will be entering the house as part of a family special in the house.

A Spotboye report suggests that Himanshi will be entering the house with family members of other contestants. The list includes Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaz, Mahira Sharma’s brother Akash. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta will be entering the house one more time and will back up Sidharth. He will also try to mend up things between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. The family members are said to have a four days stay and are said to participate in the tasks.

Himanshi is expected to clarify the real reason behind her break-up with her long-time boyfriend and profess love for Asim.

In an earlier episode, show’s host Salman Khan had blamed Asim for Himanshi’s breakup. Himanshi later reacted to it by tweeting about the same and expressing her disappointment. In one of her tweets, she wrote, "No one has right to judge my personal life ....it’s me who’s going thru this........... na asim galt hai na chao na main situation hi aisi hai..... aisa sabki zindgi me up down ata hai bus hmara logo k sahmne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai."

Something is not right.......... 😑😑 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 20, 2020

No one has right to judge my personal life ....it’s me who’s going thru this........... na asim galt hai na chao na main situation hi aisi hai..... aisa sabki zindgi me up down ata hai bus hmara logo k sahmne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai......... — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 20, 2020

Although Himanshi had a short stint inside the house, she has been following the show post her eviction and is actively tweeting in support of Asim.

