Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Reveals Details About Police Complaint She Lodged Against Shehnaz
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana asks for Shehnaz Gill’s photo frame and cuts the picture. The former had entered the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out.
Himanshi asks for Shehnaz’s photo frame and says that she was searching for a tape to cover that picture. The latter hands over the frame to her and tells her to ‘go ahead’. Himanshi crops somebody from that picture and gives it back to Shehnaz. She then tells Shehnaz’s brother Shehbaz that because of that person (cropped from the picture), “I had lodged a police complaint against Shehnaz”.
Himanshi further asks Shehbaz, “Do you think that your sister deserves that person?”
She goes on to explain that, while she was in Canada that person called her up and asked her to help him/her out and that is when Himanshi filed a police complaint against Shehnaz. Later, the same person befriended Shehnaz and this irked Himanshi that if they wanted to be together why was she asked to file a complaint against Shehnaz as her matter with Shehnaz wasn’t that huge.
Meanwhile, Himanshi has entered the show as Asim Riaz's connection. She will be fighting with other connections to make Asim win the captain's spot.
