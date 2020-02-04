Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Trolled for Her Relationship with Asim, She Hits Back With a Tweet

The turn of events for Bigg Boss evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana have now caused people trolling her for making a fool out of Asim Riaz. The Punjabi singer has replied to the trolls with a tweet.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Trolled for Her Relationship with Asim, She Hits Back With a Tweet
Himanshi Khurana

Things have gone awry for Himanshi Khurana after her stint as a connection ended inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While she had gone inside to confess her love her contestant Asim Riaz, viewers saw everything but that. The Punjabi actress is being trolled on social media for the same.

Check out what some of the users had to say:

Himanshi has responded to the trolls too and posted a tweet.

Himanshi's PR has also tweeted in her and Asim's defence.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan host also schooled Himanshi for talking about outside incidents, despite being instructed not to do so by the Bigg Boss. Himanshi had brought up details about Arhaan Khan's message for Rashami Desai, which created a fuss inside and outside the BB house.

During her short journey, Asim Riaz confessed about having feelings for Himanshi, while she was already committed since 9 years and counted on Asim as just a friend. However, once out of the house, Himanshi cleared that she had broken up and was in full support of Asim. However, when she entered the house once again, Himanshi kept Asim's proposal on hold. In a clip that went viral, Himanshi was seen telling Rashami that she found Asim's proposal very 'filmy'. Many celebrity viewers outside the house including Manveer Gujjar and Saba Khan tweeted that Himanshi had entered the house just to clear her own controversies and was faking about having feelings for Asim.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram