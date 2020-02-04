Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Trolled for Her Relationship with Asim, She Hits Back With a Tweet
The turn of events for Bigg Boss evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana have now caused people trolling her for making a fool out of Asim Riaz. The Punjabi singer has replied to the trolls with a tweet.
Himanshi Khurana
Things have gone awry for Himanshi Khurana after her stint as a connection ended inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While she had gone inside to confess her love her contestant Asim Riaz, viewers saw everything but that. The Punjabi actress is being trolled on social media for the same.
Check out what some of the users had to say:
O Balle Balleee
vc @charactermore_x #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/BisaSTDyal
— Nikhil (@inikhil16) February 3, 2020
O banke cute gyi tu ho kyu mute gyi ?@realhimanshi #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/SmprdSMFYP — Nikhil (@inikhil16) February 3, 2020
Asim ab poori tarah se Radhe maa ke vash mai aa chuka hain ! #BB13 #Biggboss13
— Sagar Rathore ♂️ (@SagarRathore_) February 2, 2020
Ho Asim de vehde ch Channka ke aayi ae Ni Chaw diyan dittiyan banake jhanjran #HimanshiKhurana #AsimRiaz #ShehnaazGill — Jatin Batra (@Batra_Jatin1) February 3, 2020
Fake Girl...
Kitni juthi hai tu!!!!
— Guru Adim Khokhar (@GuruAdim) February 3, 2020
Himanshi has responded to the trolls too and posted a tweet.
I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life
— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 3, 2020
Himanshi's PR has also tweeted in her and Asim's defence.
#HimanshiKhurana ki life Ko control ni kr skta Koi b. So stop advising pic.twitter.com/aZBdZpV5t0
— Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) February 3, 2020
In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan host also schooled Himanshi for talking about outside incidents, despite being instructed not to do so by the Bigg Boss. Himanshi had brought up details about Arhaan Khan's message for Rashami Desai, which created a fuss inside and outside the BB house.
View this post on Instagram
@iamhimanshikhurana ne @arhaankhaan ke baare mein batayi kuch aur baatein, kya iss baar @imrashamidesai sambhal paayegi apne aap ko? Dekhiye yeh sab aaj raat 9 baje on #WeekendKaVaar. Anytime on @voot. @Vivo_India @daburamlaindia @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan
A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on
During her short journey, Asim Riaz confessed about having feelings for Himanshi, while she was already committed since 9 years and counted on Asim as just a friend. However, once out of the house, Himanshi cleared that she had broken up and was in full support of Asim. However, when she entered the house once again, Himanshi kept Asim's proposal on hold. In a clip that went viral, Himanshi was seen telling Rashami that she found Asim's proposal very 'filmy'. Many celebrity viewers outside the house including Manveer Gujjar and Saba Khan tweeted that Himanshi had entered the house just to clear her own controversies and was faking about having feelings for Asim.
Kya #HimanshiKhurana ko @imrealasim ke liye feelings nahi hai? Ya unhe rok raha hai Asim ka koi secret?
Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/frRDphw8iz
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 31, 2020
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- Karan Johar's Reply When Asked If He'd Meet Kangana and Celebrate Their Padma Shri Wins Together
- Kareena and Karisma Kapoor Shake a Leg at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Bash
- In Pics: Bollywood Comes Out in Full Force on Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain Raiser
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys