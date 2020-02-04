Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Trolled for Her Relationship with Asim, She Hits Back With a Tweet

Things have gone awry for Himanshi Khurana after her stint as a connection ended inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While she had gone inside to confess her love her contestant Asim Riaz, viewers saw everything but that. The Punjabi actress is being trolled on social media for the same.

Check out what some of the users had to say:

Asim ab poori tarah se Radhe maa ke vash mai aa chuka hain ! #BB13 #Biggboss13 — Sagar Rathore ‍♂️ (@SagarRathore_) February 2, 2020

Ho Asim de vehde ch Channka ke aayi ae Ni Chaw diyan dittiyan banake jhanjran #HimanshiKhurana #AsimRiaz #ShehnaazGill — Jatin Batra (@Batra_Jatin1) February 3, 2020

#HimanshiKhurana Fake Girl... Kitni juthi hai tu!!!! — Guru Adim Khokhar (@GuruAdim) February 3, 2020

Himanshi has responded to the trolls too and posted a tweet.

I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 3, 2020

Himanshi's PR has also tweeted in her and Asim's defence.

#HimanshiKhurana ki life Ko control ni kr skta Koi b. So stop advising pic.twitter.com/aZBdZpV5t0 — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) February 3, 2020

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan host also schooled Himanshi for talking about outside incidents, despite being instructed not to do so by the Bigg Boss. Himanshi had brought up details about Arhaan Khan's message for Rashami Desai, which created a fuss inside and outside the BB house.

During her short journey, Asim Riaz confessed about having feelings for Himanshi, while she was already committed since 9 years and counted on Asim as just a friend. However, once out of the house, Himanshi cleared that she had broken up and was in full support of Asim. However, when she entered the house once again, Himanshi kept Asim's proposal on hold. In a clip that went viral, Himanshi was seen telling Rashami that she found Asim's proposal very 'filmy'. Many celebrity viewers outside the house including Manveer Gujjar and Saba Khan tweeted that Himanshi had entered the house just to clear her own controversies and was faking about having feelings for Asim.

