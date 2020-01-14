Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan Back in the House For Fun Task
Hina will be judging the contestants on various factors to eventually decide who would be good enough to be a part of the Elite Club.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan will return to the house to conduct a fun task in the ongoing season.
On Bigg Boss 13, Hina will be seen making her third special appearance this season on the show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.
She is set to throw open a fun Elite Club challenge to the top 10 of the current season. As part of the task, Hina will be judging the contending contestants on various factors to eventually decide who would be good enough to be a part of the Elite Club.
"Till date people remember Hina as one of the strongest lady contestants Bigg Boss has ever seen. From her amazing style statement to her SherKhan personality, she really made season 11 standout like none other," said a source.
"So bringing her as a special guest for the third time in this season, was warmly welcomed once again. Also, there is nobody who would understand the Elite Club system better than her, and the way she is going to be seen conducting this task is not only going to be a lot of fun but you guys will also see the contestants very much on their toes for this one," added the source.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Milind Soman Running with Wife Ankita Konwar in Assamese Traditional Attire Goes Viral
- AAP, BJP and Congress Fighting Over 'Baazigar' Meme on Twitter Sums up Delhi Elections
- 'U stands for University': Chetan Bhagat Trolled for Calling JNU 'Just One College' Among Many
- Sex Tech Turned On The Fun in Las Vegas, But Are We Getting Prematurely Excited?
- Pullela Gopichand Reveals Story Behind Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu's Bitter Rivalry