Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan Back in the House For Fun Task

Hina will be judging the contestants on various factors to eventually decide who would be good enough to be a part of the Elite Club.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan Back in the House For Fun Task
Image courtesy: Twitter

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan will return to the house to conduct a fun task in the ongoing season.

On Bigg Boss 13, Hina will be seen making her third special appearance this season on the show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

She is set to throw open a fun Elite Club challenge to the top 10 of the current season. As part of the task, Hina will be judging the contending contestants on various factors to eventually decide who would be good enough to be a part of the Elite Club.

"Till date people remember Hina as one of the strongest lady contestants Bigg Boss has ever seen. From her amazing style statement to her SherKhan personality, she really made season 11 standout like none other," said a source.

"So bringing her as a special guest for the third time in this season, was warmly welcomed once again. Also, there is nobody who would understand the Elite Club system better than her, and the way she is going to be seen conducting this task is not only going to be a lot of fun but you guys will also see the contestants very much on their toes for this one," added the source.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram