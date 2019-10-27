Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla Enter as Wild Card Contestants
Salman Khan revealed two wild card contestants who will be entering the 'Bigg Boss 13' house next week.
Ever since Bigg Boss host Salman Khan announced that there will be a few wild card contestants on the show, speculations and rumors have been doing rounds as to who the new contestants will be.
With the festive vibes taking over Bigg Boss house, all the contestants are decked up in their best Diwali attire, oblivious of what's in store for them. Salman revealed two wild card contestants who will be entering the house next week and taking the game to a new level.
The first wild card contestant introduced on the show was Hindustani Bhau, the internet sensation and YouTube personality. Vikas Jayaram Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau entered Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. Entrepreneur and political speaker Tehseen Poonawalla also entered the reality show as a wild card contestant.
On one hand, Hindustani Bhau is known for his bold personality and strong views, Tehseen, on the other, is known for voicing his opinions more intellectually. It will be interesting to see what these wild card contestants bring to the Bigg Boss house.
Apart from this, Rashami Desai's rumored boyfriend Arhaan Khan and Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav are also speculated to be sent in the house as wild card contestants in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, all the ten contestants have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house.
