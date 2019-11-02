Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau will Target Paras Chhabra from the Beginning

Bigg Boss 13 is ready for the biggest twist in the history of Bigg Boss. Three contestants will be eliminated from the show and a new set of contestants will be welcomed on the show tonight.

From all the wild card contestants to get an entry on the reality show, Hindustani Bhau has created the most noise.

Talking to News18, Bhau said, “The first thing that I am going to do on entering the show is that I will ask all the contestants if they want to see me as Vastav’s Sanjay Dutt or in Gandhigiri avatar, as you can see I am leaving the decision to them. It totally depends on what they choose for themselves. Dont blame me later.”

He said, “I have been making videos to put the wrong people in their place, to teach them a lesson, so that they stop speaking non-sense about my country."

“I will continue doing that and I will use Bigg Boss as a platform for the same. I will never stop making videos.”

He further added, “I never asked for like, share or subscribe, people loved it and I became famous.”

However, he thinks Paras is the least deserving contestants on the show.

“I want to tell Paras Chhabra, Pehli fursat me nikal le.”

Vikas Jayaram Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau is an internet sensation and YouTube star. He is known for his abusive videos.

