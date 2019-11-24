Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau's Wife Files Police Complaint

Ashwini has submitted a written complaint in Khar Police Station here regarding incorrect statements made against him on social media.

IANS

Updated:November 24, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Image: Hindustani Bhau/Twitter

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Hindustani Bhau's (Vikas Fhatak) wife Ashwini has submitted a written complaint in Khar Police Station here regarding incorrect statements made against him on social media.

The handwritten letter dated November 24 reads that "many incorrect and fake messages, statements, videos are made against Hindustani Bhau. People are addressing themselves as family members, mentioning themselves as brothers, aunt, are no one to him. Our family includes my mother-in-law, my son, my mother, father, Hindustani Bhau's nephew Sandesh".

"This letter is to inform that in case any misconduct or misuse is done by any outside person, we are not responsible for the same."

Ashwini also requested the media to not take interviews of the "fake relatives and not to upload wrong videos and messages against Vikas Fhatak which will create controversies".

Vikas is one of the contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted show that requires its participants to take up tasks, give up luxuries of life and stay in a house, especially built for the show, for a few weeks.

