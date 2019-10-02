Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13 House Gets a Hospital Twist

The heat is on in the Bigg Boss house, which turned into a hospital for a luxury task. The contestants are trying their best to adjust to the new circumstances.

October 2, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 House Gets a Hospital Twist
The heat is on in the Bigg Boss house, which turned into a hospital for a luxury task. The fight over tea leaves continues and this time housemates Shehnaz Gill and Mahira Sharma have come under the radar. An irritated Shehnaz loses her cool and sets a rule that the housemates should make and have tea together and not at different intervals.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task Bigg Boss Hospital wherein the teams are divided into two - A and B. Team A includes the patients and Team B has contestants taking up the responsibilities of doctors.

Team A includes Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz and Koena Mitra while Team B has Shenaz, Mahira, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, Dalljiet Kaur and Paras Chabbra. Abu Malik is the Dean of the hospital and has to moderate the task.

At regular intervals, the housemates have to assemble at the sound of an ambulance siren. For every round, Bigg Boss directs two doctors to treat two patients of their choice. Doctors have to make sure that the patients give up on the treatment while the patients have to hold on to the wheelchair and sustain the task.

When the first buzzer rings, doctors Paras and Devoleena select Sidharth and Asim as their patients. As soon as the task begins, Sidharth is subjected to harsh treatment and is smeared with cow dung and mud. But Sidharth braves it.

Next up are Aarti and Rashami as patients while Shefali and Shenaz are the doctors. They have to be treated for hearing disorder as a part of the task. What happens next takes everyone by surprise.

There is a buzz about Aarti dating Sidharth, and Shenaz and Shefali decide to interrogate Aarti about her relationship with Sidharth. While Aarti takes all the personal attacks with a great deal of courage, she eventually ends up in tears.

The housemates, especially Paras, get upset with Shefali and Shenaz's distasteful behaviour.

