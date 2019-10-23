Bigg Boss 13 House to Get More Celebrities?

Actress Rashami Desai is already locked in the Bigg Boss house and her rumoured beau Arhaan Khan is expected to join her soon as a wild-card contestant in the house of Bigg Boss 13.

Things Season 13 of Bigg Boss is getting hotter, going by what timesofindia.com reports.

Earlier there were reports of Arhaan and Rashami getting married in the house though Rashami told IANS: "I really want to know who is spreading these rumours. I am a mature woman and I know how to take decisions. I don't understand why someone would do this. This is a very stupid rumour. It is (marriage) such a beautiful thing. If I get married, I will let people know about it in a beautiful way. I won't be committing a crime."

Entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla is said to be the second wild card to enter the house.

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav was supposed to be a part of Bigg Boss 13 from the beginning, but things didn't work out due to his schedule.

The show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, already has celebrities like Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as contestants.

