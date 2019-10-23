Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 House to Get More Celebrities?

The show, hosted by Salman Khan, already has celebrities like Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as contestants.

IANS

Updated:October 23, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 House to Get More Celebrities?
credits - instagram

Actress Rashami Desai is already locked in the Bigg Boss house and her rumoured beau Arhaan Khan is expected to join her soon as a wild-card contestant in the house of Bigg Boss 13.

Things Season 13 of Bigg Boss is getting hotter, going by what timesofindia.com reports.

Earlier there were reports of Arhaan and Rashami getting married in the house though Rashami told IANS: "I really want to know who is spreading these rumours. I am a mature woman and I know how to take decisions. I don't understand why someone would do this. This is a very stupid rumour. It is (marriage) such a beautiful thing. If I get married, I will let people know about it in a beautiful way. I won't be committing a crime."

Entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla is said to be the second wild card to enter the house.

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav was supposed to be a part of Bigg Boss 13 from the beginning, but things didn't work out due to his schedule.

The show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, already has celebrities like Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as contestants.

ollow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram