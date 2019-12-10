Bigg Boss 13: Is Arhaan Khan Living in Rashami Desai's House Without Her Knowledge?

After Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan’s truth to Rashami Desai about his marriage and a child. A new report has been doing rounds wherein a source close to the actress states that Arhaan is not in love with Rashami.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source was quoted saying, “Rashami trusts Arhaan completely and before she went inside for BB 13, she gave him full access to her bank accounts, house and almost everything else. While she has been inside, Arhaan has been misusing her money. He has literally been floundering Rashami’s savings and has no account of what he’s spending it on. Not just that, he started living at her house ever since she went inside. Now, after his re-entry, his family members have also started staying at Rashami’s house. All this is happening while Rashami is completely clueless about it. Her close friends and family members are witness to the whole tamasha happening but their hands are tied.”

The source also told the entertainment portal that Arhaan’s proposal to Rashami was also fake. The sources said, “Salman knows Rashami for years now and like a well-wisher, wants her to know what Arhaan has been plotting behind her back. All this engagement and marriage proposals are nothing but fake.”

In last night’s episode, Arhaan was also seen talking ill about Rashami to Shefali Bagga. He said, “When I met Rashami, there was zero balance in her account. She was on the road.’’ On the other hand, Rashami was seen confessing her feelings to Arhaan.

Arhaan is a CHEAP guy! he said vo road par thi!! koi aise bolta h jisse ap pyar karte ho?? Never. Means he ws only using Rashmi for money n nthn else! Shame on Arhaan. He is NOT a man! Salman sir need to literally THROW him out! #StayStrongRashami — Krishna Jindal (@krishnajindal07) December 9, 2019

News 18 publish this news, @BeingSalmanKhan take some step and evict Arhaan..ladki ke emotions se khelna and uski dhajjiyan Diana, at least we know her. But who is this Arhaaaan.....pilla(as per Sid). pic.twitter.com/NzoU0o7eRW — Rahul Gaur (@rahulprofession) December 9, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.