Bigg Boss 13: Is Arhaan Khan Living in Rashami Desai's House Without Her Knowledge?

After Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan’s truth to Rashami Desai about his marriage and a child, he was seen talkin ill about the actress to Shefali Bagga.

News18.com

Updated:December 10, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Is Arhaan Khan Living in Rashami Desai's House Without Her Knowledge?
Images: Instagram

After Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan’s truth to Rashami Desai about his marriage and a child. A new report has been doing rounds wherein a source close to the actress states that Arhaan is not in love with Rashami.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source was quoted saying, “Rashami trusts Arhaan completely and before she went inside for BB 13, she gave him full access to her bank accounts, house and almost everything else. While she has been inside, Arhaan has been misusing her money. He has literally been floundering Rashami’s savings and has no account of what he’s spending it on. Not just that, he started living at her house ever since she went inside. Now, after his re-entry, his family members have also started staying at Rashami’s house. All this is happening while Rashami is completely clueless about it. Her close friends and family members are witness to the whole tamasha happening but their hands are tied.”

The source also told the entertainment portal that Arhaan’s proposal to Rashami was also fake. The sources said, “Salman knows Rashami for years now and like a well-wisher, wants her to know what Arhaan has been plotting behind her back. All this engagement and marriage proposals are nothing but fake.”

In last night’s episode, Arhaan was also seen talking ill about Rashami to Shefali Bagga. He said, “When I met Rashami, there was zero balance in her account. She was on the road.’’ On the other hand, Rashami was seen confessing her feelings to Arhaan.

