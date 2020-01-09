Bigg Boss 13: Is Arti Singh Ready to Give Up Friendship with Rashami Desai Over Sidharth Shukla?

Friendships and personal equations inside the Bigg Boss 13 house have been constantly changing since Day 1. Now, Arti Singh has spoken about her close friend Rashami Desai, and how she has decided to stay away from her.

Arti has been good friends with both Rashami and Siddharth Shukla outside the house. And due to the growing animosity between Rashami and Sidharth on the show, Arti is often seen being torn between the two sides.

According to a promo released by the makers, Arti and Shehnaaz Gill were having a heart-to-heart, where the latter brought up the topic of Rashami Desai. Shehnaaz asked Aarti that if she was more attached to Sidharth (Shukla), then she shouldn't be involved with Rashami because it hurts her when Arti tries to talk to her only in Sidharth's absence.

Aarti patiently heard her and in her reply, brought up the incident where a caller had exposed Rashami of using her emotionally. "I still didn’t question her and I look stupid here. Yesterday, when she was unwell I was with her the whole time." Arti said.

Rashami is aware that the duo were talking about her and tells the same to Madhurima.

While Shenaaz tried her best play the peacemaker, Arti seemed to have given up on the friendship. An agitated Arti also said, “Woh bhaad me jaaye. Rashami Desai se mujhe koi lena dena nahi hain. Who cheez khatam hain abhi. Mera ho gaya rashami ke sath kyunki main puppet nahi hu. Uss tarah se Arhaan bhi iski kathputli tha, woh toh bahar hi chala gaya khayaal rakhte rakhte.”

Aarti also said that she is more attached to Rashami than Sidharth but she avoids talking to her since she only talks about Sidharth to her.

"The She has said bad things to me twice. Main iss platform pe Rashami se door silie rehti hu kyunki agar who mujhe kuch bhi bolegi, main apne aap ko sahi nahi kar paungi kabhi. Bet matlab ki chaar baatein hogi jo main karna nahi chahti," she added further.

