Bigg Boss 13: Is Asim Riaz Not Happy to See Sidharth Shukla Back in the House?
Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss will see Siddharth returning to the house. Will that make his best friend, Asim Riaz, happy?
Bigg Boss 13 is halfway through and each day comes with its own problems.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla will be back in the house during Monday’s episode. As per a recent clip, Shehnaaz Gill will be surprised to see Siddharth in the confession room.
At the same time, Asim Riaz, Siddharth’s ex-friend will be seen acting happy and friendly to see him but reveals his true intention later to Rashami Desai.
Siddharth had to take an exit from the show for a few days due to his deteriorating health caused by Typhoid. But the actor is back hale and hearty and was seen happily surprising people and greeting the housemates.
Shehnaaz, who had happy tears in her eyes to see her friend back in the house, excitedly tells Sidharth that Asim wrote a song for him. Asim dedicates a song on friendship for him.
Later, Asim is seen sitting with Rashami Desai who asks her how does it feel to have his ‘bestie’ back in the house. On this, Asim laughs and says ‘only 10 mins,’ referring to the amount of time he is cordial to him.
The equations in the house are going to change since Siddharth and Paras Chabbra’s days spent inside the secret room seem to have brought them closer.
Watch this space for more updates.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Former Girlfriend Says Arhaan Khan Didn’t Return Her Money and Lied About His Marriage
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 75 Written Updates: Salman Khan Evicts Hindustani Bhau on Weekend Ka Vaar
- Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Are Painting Social Media Red with Romantic Pics
- Samsung Clarifies They Have Not Sold 1 Million Galaxy Fold Smartphones, Yet
- Man Orders iPhone 11 Pro Worth Rs 93,000 from Flipkart, Receives Fake Phone Instead