Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Is Asim Riaz Not Happy to See Sidharth Shukla Back in the House?

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss will see Siddharth returning to the house. Will that make his best friend, Asim Riaz, happy?

News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Is Asim Riaz Not Happy to See Sidharth Shukla Back in the House?
Bigg Boss 13 is halfway through and each day comes with its own problems.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla will be back in the house during Monday’s episode. As per a recent clip, Shehnaaz Gill will be surprised to see Siddharth in the confession room.

At the same time, Asim Riaz, Siddharth’s ex-friend will be seen acting happy and friendly to see him but reveals his true intention later to Rashami Desai.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by shehnaaz gill (@shehnaazgillx) on

Siddharth had to take an exit from the show for a few days due to his deteriorating health caused by Typhoid. But the actor is back hale and hearty and was seen happily surprising people and greeting the housemates.

Shehnaaz, who had happy tears in her eyes to see her friend back in the house, excitedly tells Sidharth that Asim wrote a song for him. Asim dedicates a song on friendship for him.

Later, Asim is seen sitting with Rashami Desai who asks her how does it feel to have his ‘bestie’ back in the house. On this, Asim laughs and says ‘only 10 mins,’ referring to the amount of time he is cordial to him.

The equations in the house are going to change since Siddharth and Paras Chabbra’s days spent inside the secret room seem to have brought them closer.

Watch this space for more updates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram