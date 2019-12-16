Bigg Boss 13: Is Asim Riaz Not Happy to See Sidharth Shukla Back in the House?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla will be back in the house during Monday’s episode. As per a recent clip, Shehnaaz Gill will be surprised to see Siddharth in the confession room.

At the same time, Asim Riaz, Siddharth’s ex-friend will be seen acting happy and friendly to see him but reveals his true intention later to Rashami Desai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shehnaaz gill (@shehnaazgillx) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:55am PST

Siddharth had to take an exit from the show for a few days due to his deteriorating health caused by Typhoid. But the actor is back hale and hearty and was seen happily surprising people and greeting the housemates.

Shehnaaz, who had happy tears in her eyes to see her friend back in the house, excitedly tells Sidharth that Asim wrote a song for him. Asim dedicates a song on friendship for him.

Later, Asim is seen sitting with Rashami Desai who asks her how does it feel to have his ‘bestie’ back in the house. On this, Asim laughs and says ‘only 10 mins,’ referring to the amount of time he is cordial to him.

The equations in the house are going to change since Siddharth and Paras Chabbra’s days spent inside the secret room seem to have brought them closer.

