1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Is Not Going To End Anytime Soon

The 13th season of Bigg Boss has already got a five week extension. It was originally slated to end in January.

IANS

Updated:January 21, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 Is Not Going To End Anytime Soon
image of salman khan, bigg boss 13 house, courtesy of instagram

The current season of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss will reportedly conclude on February 15. There was a buzz that the makers are interested in extending the season by two more weeks, but now fresh reports suggest that the finale will happen in mid February.

"It is not confirmed if the show will be extended by two weeks. As of now, the finale will happen on February 15," a source told IANS.

However, there is no official confirmation on these reports from Colors channel, which airs the show, or the makers of the show. The 13th season of Bigg Boss has already got a five-week extension. It was orginally staled to end in January. Salman had reportedly refused to host the extended season but he eventually gave in.

Unconfirmed reports said on the idea of extending the show by two more weeks that Salman would be unavailable to shoot the fresh episodes.

