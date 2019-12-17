Bigg Boss 13: Is Rashami Desai Faking Her Love for Arhaan Khan? Amrita Dhanoa Thinks So

After the sudden and shocking revelations about Arhaan Khan’s marriage and a child, Rashami Desai was inconsolable. But to everyone’s surprise, the actress gulped the harsh reality and accepted him again.

Speaking about this, Arhaan’s ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa said, “I think she is faking her relationship with him. Is she not aware that she will have to answer many questions once she is out of the show?”

She further said, “I am not supporting Rashami because now that she knows everything and is still faking things with him inside the house. I think they are playing Bunty-Babli. Maybe she already knows everything and they are both crime partners. Nandish Sandhu’s ex-girlfriend Varsha Bhagwani also told me that Rashami is not as sweet as she is showing on the show, it is all just for the show. Once she is out of the show, she is not going to marry him. Either ways, it is illegal as he is not divorced.”

She further added, "Salman Khan is confirming every news that he is speaking about Arhaan on national television. I have told people that Arhaan’s family is staying at Rashami’s place.”

She concluded, “I just want a day inside Bigg Boss and I will disclose everything. I don’t want any other girl to fall in his trap.”

