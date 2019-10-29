Bigg Boss 13: Is Tehseen Poonawalla the Highest Paid Contestant this Season?
The three contestants to take the wild card entry on the show are Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav.
credits- Tehseen instagram
As Salman Khan’s show is heading towards its mid-season finale, three wild card contestants were introduced on the show. On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan revealed the faces of the wild contestants to the viewers. The three contestants to take an entry on the show are Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav.
Since then, the wild card contestants have created buzz among the viewers of the show. Among the three contestants, Tehseen has been the one most talked about as speculations are that he is the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss season 13.
Earlier, it was said that Rashami Desai or Sidharth Shukla could be the highest paid contestants. But as per few reports, Rashami received a paycheck of around 1.2 crore for the entire season. Whereas, Tehseen is receiving 21 lakhs per week.
Speaking about Tehseen, he is political speaker and he is known for articulating his views on social media and news shows. He is married to Monica Vadera, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra’s cousin.
As soon as he arrived on the reality show he said that he has come on the show only to win and he won’t go without a trophy. Well, we liked his confidence but will be able to entertain the audiences?
