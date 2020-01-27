Bigg Boss 13: I've Never Ever Seen Sidharth Shukla Aggressive in My Life, Says Rohit Roy

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss season 13, hosted by Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla has been in news for his loud behaviour, abusing and picking up fights with co-contestants. Not once, twice or thrice, Sidharth has gotten into dirty fights with his co-contestants Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz on several occasions.

But interestingly, Sidharth's colleagues and friends from the industry have been constantly speaking in his favour. After his former Balika Vadhu co-star Anup Soni defended his behaviour, another popular face from the Indian TV industry has come out in Sidharth's support.

Rohit Roy, who recently discontinued with the second season of medical show Sanjivani, has backed Sidharth, saying that the latter is not at all aggressive in real life.

"Sidharth is a dear friend of mine. I've heard that he's playing really well in the house. And, viewers are also liking him. So, I wish him all the best. I don't know whether or not he'd win the show, but he is playing the game brilliantly and Bigg Boss is about playing the game right way," Rohit said.

When asked about Sidharth's feisty temperament, Rohit said, "I've never ever seen Sidharth aggressive in my life. It actually happens that when you go to Bigg Boss and stay in that house, your behaviour changes. We just get to watch that show for one hour but we don't know what happens in the rest 23 hours. To maintain that decorum is very difficult. It's a challenge."

Rohit, however, added that he was not following the latest season of the controversial reality show due to his tight schedule.

Viewers are divided over Sidharth's behaviour inside the house. Some have been calling him out for being violent and disrespectful towards his co-contestants. While others have been hailing him as "the most logical" contestant on the show.

Previously, talking about Sidharth's behaviour inside the house, Anup Soni had said, "I think there's something about Sidharth that he is getting all the support. I haven't watched the show and I don't know what's happening. I know it's a controversial show and people keep fighting. But Sidharth never misbehaved with me on the sets. He had always been nice and respectful to us on the sets."

