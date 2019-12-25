Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Bigg Boss 13: Jasmin Bhasin Claims Sidharth Never Misbehaves with Women
Jasmin Bhasin, who was the parallel lead in Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shiukla's show 'Dil Se Dil Tak' has defended Sidharth, saying he can never misbehave with women and that Rashami is just targeting him.
Image courtesy: Jasmin Bhasin/ Instagram
"Naagin 4" actress Jasmin Bhasin says "Big Boss 13" contestant Siddharth Shukla can never misbehave with a woman. She also slammed actress Rashami Desai for targeting him constantly in the controversial reality show.
Jasmin had worked with Sidharth in the Colors show "Dil Se Dil Tak". She took a stand for Siddharth and advised Rashami to play the game wisely.
"Sidharth can never misbehave with a woman. I have worked with him and I know the kind of person he is. Rashami often targets him in the house, which isn't right on her part. Sidharth will not say such things for the sake of being in the show," Jasmin was quoted saying, according to pinkvilla.com. The actress added, "He lost his cool because he was hurt. Rashami should play the game wisely."
Recently, Jasmin also made a guest entry as part of a special Christmas edition of the show. Talking to IANS about Sidharth and her bond, she said, "Everyday when I watch him on the show, at times I feel proud of him, at times I wonder why he is doing this. As a friend I just wanted to go and talk to him."
While inside the house, she had also said that she was jealous of Shehnaaz Gill as she gets to share the same relationship with him what she had once. talking about the same, she said, "I also said that I am jealous of Shenaz because she and Sidharth share a cute bond and friendship which Sidharth and I once shared. It was just a joke. I did not mean it in a bad sense. Shenaz is very entertaining and cute."
"Bigg Boss 13", which airs on Colors channels, currently is in the news over explicit verbal spats between housemates Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai. The show also features Shehnaz Gill, Aseem Riaz, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwal among others.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick Ring in Christmas, Mona Singh Set for Pre-wedding Party
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani