Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Jasmin Bhasin Claims Sidharth Never Misbehaves with Women

Jasmin Bhasin, who was the parallel lead in Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shiukla's show 'Dil Se Dil Tak' has defended Sidharth, saying he can never misbehave with women and that Rashami is just targeting him.

IANS

Updated:December 25, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Jasmin Bhasin Claims Sidharth Never Misbehaves with Women
Image courtesy: Jasmin Bhasin/ Instagram

 "Naagin 4" actress Jasmin Bhasin says "Big Boss 13" contestant Siddharth Shukla can never misbehave with a woman. She also slammed actress Rashami Desai for targeting him constantly in the controversial reality show.

Jasmin had worked with Sidharth in the Colors show "Dil Se Dil Tak". She took a stand for Siddharth and advised Rashami to play the game wisely.

"Sidharth can never misbehave with a woman. I have worked with him and I know the kind of person he is. Rashami often targets him in the house, which isn't right on her part. Sidharth will not say such things for the sake of being in the show," Jasmin was quoted saying, according to pinkvilla.com. The actress added, "He lost his cool because he was hurt. Rashami should play the game wisely."

Recently, Jasmin also made a guest entry as part of a special Christmas edition of the show. Talking to IANS about Sidharth and her bond, she said, "Everyday when I watch him on the show, at times I feel proud of him, at times I wonder why he is doing this. As a friend I just wanted to go and talk to him."

While inside the house, she had also said that she was jealous of Shehnaaz Gill as she gets to share the same relationship with him what she had once. talking about the same, she said, "I also said that I am jealous of Shenaz because she and Sidharth share a cute bond and friendship which Sidharth and I once shared. It was just a joke. I did not mean it in a bad sense. Shenaz is very entertaining and cute."

"Bigg Boss 13", which airs on Colors channels, currently is in the news over explicit verbal spats between housemates Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai. The show also features Shehnaz Gill, Aseem Riaz, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwal among others.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram