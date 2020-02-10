Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale, and Asim Riaz has Hollywood star John Cena rooting for his victory. After posting a picture of Asim on Instagram a few days ago without any caption, Cena has now once again shared a picture of the Bigg Boss contestant.

This time, the image has the hashtag 'Asim Riaz For The Win' written on it.

Cena's recent post has left netizens excited, though most have wondered if Cena actually watches Bigg Boss 13.

Reacting to Cena's post, Riaz's former BB 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana commented with fire emojis on the picture.

Another user wrote: "It seems John Cena watches Bigg Boss daily."

On Cena's part, the posts are probably meant to work as an early promotional campaign for Fast & Furious 9 in India.

Speaking of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are currently competing with each other for the trophy.

The final of the reality show is on February 15.

