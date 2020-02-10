Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
John Cena has once again shared a picture of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz with a hashtag #AsimRiazForTheWin.
credits - John Cena instagram
Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale, and Asim Riaz has Hollywood star John Cena rooting for his victory. After posting a picture of Asim on Instagram a few days ago without any caption, Cena has now once again shared a picture of the Bigg Boss contestant.
This time, the image has the hashtag 'Asim Riaz For The Win' written on it.
Cena's recent post has left netizens excited, though most have wondered if Cena actually watches Bigg Boss 13.
Reacting to Cena's post, Riaz's former BB 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana commented with fire emojis on the picture.
Another user wrote: "It seems John Cena watches Bigg Boss daily."
On Cena's part, the posts are probably meant to work as an early promotional campaign for Fast & Furious 9 in India.
Speaking of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill are currently competing with each other for the trophy.
The final of the reality show is on February 15.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida