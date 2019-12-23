Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Slams Rashami Desai for Targeting Sidharth Shukla

Actress Kamya Punjabi, who is a keen follower of Bigg Boss 13, took to Twitter to say that Rashami Desai was targetting Siddharth Shukla during the duo's nasty fights on the show.

IANS

Updated:December 23, 2019, 9:35 PM IST
Actress Kamya Punjabi, who is a keen follower of Bigg Boss 13, is quite angry with Rashami Desai's behaviour towards her fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla. A few days ago, Rashami and Sidharth got into a nasty fight that continued till Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Var episodes.

During the fight, the two were seen using abusive and derogatory remarks for each other. The issue turned more ugly when Sidharth called Rashami 'aisi ladki' (such a girl), which infuriated the latter.

Rashami even dragged the matter in front of host Salman Khan. Salman asked Sidharth what he meant by describing Rashami as "aisi ladki". Sidharth replied he simply meant "Rashami Desai jaisi". Rashami kept crying and asked Sidharth what did he mean by 'aisi ladki'. After last night's episode, Twitter seems to be divided.

A section of users supported Rashami for giving Sidharth a mouthful, while others slammed her for playing the 'woman card'. Kamya, too, has been among the lot that has lashed out at Rashami for targeting Sidharth.

"Ek aadmi chup chap khada hai usko task karne ke liye bolna, usko T-shirt pehnao yeh kehna, zabardasti uske pichhe padna aur phir jo hua sabne dekha, lekin #RashmiDesai tumne nahi dekha. Baahar aao apne episodes dekho kaisi dikh rahi ho, jawab mil jayega ki kaisi ladki," Kamya, who participated in Bigg Boss 7, tweeted.

Kamya did not stop here. She even took a dig at Rashami by calling her drama of "aisi ladki" as a "ghatiya performance".

"Aisa lag raha hai aaj ka epi mute kar doh, aisa lag raha hai koi ghatiya se tv show ka koi ghatiya sa scene chal raha hai ghatiya performance ke saath?? Aisi Aisi Aisi ? Waise aapko aaj ka epi kaisa lag raha hai? Aisa hi na? Arre aisa matlab kaisa," she added.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who was earlier criticising Sidharth's behaviour, recently lashed out at Rashami for her abusive langauge.

She wrote, "Speech is very important! How you put ur point across, language, everything matters! Rashmi didn't hold it together! Two wrongs never make a right!! Abuses hurled kills the purpose! Uff."

