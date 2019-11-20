Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says Asim Shouldn't Have Pushed Him

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were considered to be the best of friends in Bigg Boss 13. However, from the past two weeks, things aren't good between them. The two have engaged in fierce fights and arguments over petty issues.

On Tuesday's episode, during the captaincy task, the two again engaged in an argument, which turned violent by the end. A major fight erupts between best friends Sidharth and Asim over serving fruit to Shehnaz. The fight gets extremely ugly and other housemates also get involved. In a rage, Asim ends up pushing Sidharth. They even try to stop them but Sidharth vents out his anger as Paras instigates him against Asim and adds fuel to the fire. Arti Singh and Himanshi raise an objection against this saying that Paras is playing his game and taking advantage of the situation.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Karanvir Bohra and Sambhavna Seth came out in support of Sidharth saying that Asim should understand his temper.

While Karanvir tweeted, "When #asim knows how his friend #sidharthshukla talks. He shouldn't have abused him in the first place and to top it all, her pushed #shukla, that is crossing the line. #istandwithsidharthshukla #biggboss13 #bb13 (sic)." and added, "There is a code between #men ... Talk loud as much as you want, but when it comes to "touching," "moving" or "shoving" all the codes are broken. The question is, who does it first?"

Sambhavna wrote, "Whatever Asim’s build up was,this should not have happend..Shukla was not at fault..Yes he is hyper but that Asim as a friend also knows na..Itna kya ho gaya..kya yaar achi dosti hi toot gayi (sic)."

It was two ago when similar things happened. However, the two sat down and talked about their differences and hug each other and patch-up. The two longtime friends had turned enemies after Asim did not perform well in a task.

The earlier fight between Asim and Shukla erupted when Asim gave up in Teen Rakshash task. Sidharth showed his disappointment towards Asim for giving up so easily in the captaincy task. On the other hand, Asim blamed Sidharth for not supporting him in the task and for leaving Vishal’s tunnel completely empty.

