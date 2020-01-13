Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera, Krushna had No Idea Arti Singh was a Victim of Attempted Rape

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh, who is known to be a strong and independent contestant in the show opened up about being a victim of attempted rape. Sharing the dark incident of her life, she revealed that in her young days she was molested by a servant in her own house and to escape it she jumped off from the second floor.

Days after, Kashmera Shah, who happens to be the wife of her brother Krushna Abhishek reacted to the same. The actress said that she and her husband had no idea about the incident and she wants to talk about it once Arti comes out of the Bigg Boss house.

"I am totally blindsided. Krushna and I have no idea about this. Only after I speak to Arti, I will be clear on this. I am deeply hurt and concerned and wish she had spoken to us about it. Of course, I want to kill the person who tried to molest her. I am devastated. I am someone who stands up for victims and I did not know I had a victim in my family," Pinkvilla quoted Kashmera as saying.

Apart from her, Madhurima and Vishal too opened up and shared the horrors of being molested when they were young. Madhurima broke down and shared that her tutor molested her when she was young. Vishal, too, spoke about the time that he was molested by some creeps when he was 9-10 years old. These two incidents took a toll on their studies and education life.

In the same episode, Rashami said her journey has never been easy. She revealed that she comes from a very poor family and was not loved because she was a girl. She also spoke about how she went through depression and decided to be strong and make something of her life.

